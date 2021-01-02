Dens Park
Watch: Scottish Championship - Dundee v Hearts

Live Reporting

Clive Lindsay

All times stated are UK

  1. YELLOW CARD Byrne (Dundee)

    Dundee 0-0 Heart of Midlothian

    A crunching challenge on Steven Naismith and Dundee's Shaun Byrne receives a deserved early booking.

  2. KICK-OFF

    Dundee 0-0 Heart of Midlothian

    The game is underway as Hearts look to extend their lead at the top of the Championship to eight points.

  3. LINE-UPS from Dens Park

    Dundee v Heart of Midlothian (19:20)

    Dundee: Jack Hamilton, Elliot, Fontaine, Ashcroft, Marshall, McGhee, Byrne, Adam, McGowan, Sow, Mullen.

    Substitutes: Kerr, Forster, McDaid, Ferrie, Afolabi, Robertson, Anderson.

    Heart of Midlothian: Gordon, Kingsley, Halkett, Berra, Halliday, Lee, Haring, Walker, Naismith, Wighton, Brandon.

    Substitutes: Roberts, Stewart, Irving, Frear, Moore, Popescu, Henderson.

  4. Watch on BBC Scotland

    Dundee v Heart of Midlothian (19:20)

    You can watch the game live on the BBC Scotland channel or by clicking the link above.

  5. Big game in second tier

    Dundee v Heart of Midlothian (19:20)

    Welcome to our live coverage of today's big game in the Scottish Championship.

    Leaders Hearts visit a Dundee side who started the season hopeful of winning the title but find themselves eight points adrift in third.

    They can, though, draw level with second-top Dunfermline Athletic, whose Fife derby against Raith Rovers was postponed, with a victory at Tynecastle.

