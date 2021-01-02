Watch: Scottish Championship - Dundee v Hearts

A crunching challenge on Steven Naismith and Dundee's Shaun Byrne receives a deserved early booking.
YELLOW CARD Byrne (Dundee)
Dundee 0-0 Heart of Midlothian
KICK-OFF
Dundee 0-0 Heart of Midlothian
The game is underway as Hearts look to extend their lead at the top of the Championship to eight points.
LINE-UPS from Dens Park
Dundee v Heart of Midlothian (19:20)
Dundee: Jack Hamilton, Elliot, Fontaine, Ashcroft, Marshall, McGhee, Byrne, Adam, McGowan, Sow, Mullen.
Substitutes: Kerr, Forster, McDaid, Ferrie, Afolabi, Robertson, Anderson.
Heart of Midlothian: Gordon, Kingsley, Halkett, Berra, Halliday, Lee, Haring, Walker, Naismith, Wighton, Brandon.
Substitutes: Roberts, Stewart, Irving, Frear, Moore, Popescu, Henderson.
Dundee v Heart of Midlothian (19:20)
Big game in second tier
Dundee v Heart of Midlothian (19:20)
Welcome to our live coverage of today's big game in the Scottish Championship.
Leaders Hearts visit a Dundee side who started the season hopeful of winning the title but find themselves eight points adrift in third.
They can, though, draw level with second-top Dunfermline Athletic, whose Fife derby against Raith Rovers was postponed, with a victory at Tynecastle.