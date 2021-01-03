Listen: Tuesday's non-league commentaries

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 19:45 GMT

    National League

    Weymouth v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Somerset

    National League North

    Boston United v Kettering Town - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Spennymoor Town v Hereford FC - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Kidderminster Harriers v York City - BBC Radio York

