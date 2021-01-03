Listen: Tuesday's non-league commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Weymouth v Yeovil Town from BBC Somerset
Play audio Spennymoor Town v Hereford FC from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Kidderminster Harriers v York City from BBC Radio York
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 19:45 GMT
National League
Weymouth v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Somerset
National League North
Boston United v Kettering Town - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Spennymoor Town v Hereford FC - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Kidderminster Harriers v York City - BBC Radio York