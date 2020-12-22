Porto's Moussa Marega

Watch: Portuguese Super Cup - Porto v Benfica

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Porto lead the way in Super Cup

    Although both Benfica and Porto have won the Super Cup (or the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira to give it its full name) four times each in the last 10 years, that statistic hides Porto’s dominance of the event generally and their huge edge over Benfica.

    In finals between the clubs, Porto have won eight to Benfica’s one, including a 6-0 aggregate win in 1996 which included a 5-0 Porto win at Benfica’s Estadio Da Luz. Porto have won 21 of the 41 Super Cups played since 1979 and those wins have come in just 30 finals, a 70 per cent success rate.

    Benfica celebrate after winning the 2019 competition
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Porto have won the most Super Cup titles but Benfica are the current holders

    Benfica are the current holders and have won eight Super Cups, the same as Sporting Lisbon, their crosstown rivals, in 20 appearances in the event. The Lisbon Eagles took last season’s Super Cup with a 5-0 demolition of Sporting at the Algarve Stadium.

    Since the single-game format was introduced in 2001, all but five of the 19 games have been won by the league champions, the privileged position that Porto find themselves in this year.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Pizzi out for Benfica

    Pizzi
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Pizzi was Covid-positive in the latest round of tests

    Benfica’s central midfielder Pizzi has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Super Cup. Pizzi, 31, has returned to Lisbon after leaving the team’s training camp in Ilhavo.

    The pair tested positive in a recent round of tests at the club. Pizzi, an experienced player with three spells with Spanish clubs – Deportivo La Coruna, Espanyol and Atletico Madrid – to his name, has played almost 200 games for Benfica and has 17 national team caps to his name.

    Tiago Pinto, the club’s general manager, also tested positive for the virus and will return to Lisbon, according to a statement from Benfica. Pinto, 36, is in the final days of his time at the Estadio da Luz, having agreed to take up a job at Roma in the New Year.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. See anyone you recognise?

    Felipe Anderson
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Felipe Anderson

    Tonight’s match between the two rival powerhouses of Portuguese football features numerous imports that European football experts will know well, including several names familiar to Premier League fans.

    Benfica’s Belgium international centre-back Jan Vertonghen will be instantly recognisable for Spurs fans, the 33-year-old having played for the Londoners 232 times after joining the team in 2012, making the Premier League Team of the Year in his first season.

    Also on the Benfica squad is another central defender, Nicolas Otamendi, an Argentinian who played for today’s opponents Porto early in his career before going on to win two Premier League titles with Manchester City.

    Benfica also have former Spurs, QPR and Fulham midfielder Adel Taarabt on their squad. Taarabt, now 31, a Moroccan international, played seven years in England after joining from French club Lens.

    Porto have two Premier players on loan in Liverpool’s Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic (24) and Chelsea defender Malang Sarr (21), while forward Toni Martinez (23) will be familiar to fans of West Ham, whom he represented for three seasons.

    Another former Hammer is Felipe Anderson, the Brazil international midfielder who is on loan at Porto from West Ham. Former Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba (26) is a Congo international who has also played for Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. How can I watch the Portuguese Super Cup?

    All times in GMT & subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    The BBC will show live coverage of the Portuguese Super Cup between Porto and Benfica taking place at the Estadio Municipal de Aveiro, Portugal across the Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

    Wednesday, 23 December

    Portuguese Super Cup - Porto v Benfica

    20:35-22:50 - Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app plus BBC iPlayer

    You can catch up on the game for 30 days on BBC iPlayer here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Could freestyle football be for you?

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: How to be freestyle football world champ

    The beautiful game. The national game. The world game. Football is a phenomenon.

    Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.

    But don't be content to just watch it. If the silky skills on show from the best players in South America has whetted your appetite, then why not try something a little bit different?

    Freestyle football could be for you. The video above will show you what's possible at the very top, but to get started click here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top