Watch: Portuguese Super Cup - Porto v Benfica

Although both Benfica and Porto have won the Super Cup (or
the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira to give it its full name) four times each in
the last 10 years, that statistic hides Porto’s dominance of the event
generally and their huge edge over Benfica.
In finals between the clubs, Porto have won eight to Benfica’s
one, including a 6-0 aggregate win in 1996 which included a 5-0 Porto win at Benfica’s
Estadio Da Luz. Porto have won 21 of the 41 Super Cups played since 1979 and
those wins have come in just 30 finals, a 70 per cent success rate.
Benfica are the current holders and have won eight Super Cups, the same as Sporting Lisbon, their crosstown rivals, in 20 appearances in the event. The Lisbon Eagles took last season’s Super Cup with a 5-0 demolition of Sporting at the Algarve Stadium.
Since the single-game format was introduced in 2001, all but five of the 19 games have been won by the league champions, the privileged position that Porto find themselves in this year.
Pizzi out for Benfica
Benfica’s central midfielder Pizzi has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the
Super Cup. Pizzi, 31, has returned to Lisbon after leaving the team’s training
camp in Ilhavo.
The pair tested positive in a recent round of tests at the club.
Pizzi, an experienced player with three spells with Spanish clubs – Deportivo
La Coruna, Espanyol and Atletico Madrid – to his name, has played almost 200
games for Benfica and has 17 national team caps to his name.
Tiago Pinto, the club’s general manager, also tested positive
for the virus and will return to Lisbon, according to a statement from Benfica.
Pinto, 36, is in the final days of his time at the Estadio da Luz, having
agreed to take up a job at Roma in the New Year.
See anyone you recognise?
Tonight’s match between the two rival powerhouses of
Portuguese football features numerous imports that European football experts
will know well, including several names familiar to Premier League fans.
Benfica’s Belgium international centre-back Jan Vertonghen
will be instantly recognisable for Spurs fans, the 33-year-old having played
for the Londoners 232 times after joining the team in 2012, making the Premier
League Team of the Year in his first season.
Also on the Benfica squad is another central defender,
Nicolas Otamendi, an Argentinian who played for today’s opponents Porto early
in his career before going on to win two Premier League titles with Manchester
City.
Benfica also have former Spurs, QPR and Fulham midfielder
Adel Taarabt on their squad. Taarabt, now 31, a Moroccan international, played
seven years in England after joining from French club Lens.
Porto have two Premier players on loan in Liverpool’s
Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic (24) and Chelsea defender Malang Sarr (21),
while forward Toni Martinez (23) will be familiar to fans of West Ham, whom he
represented for three seasons.
Another former Hammer is Felipe Anderson, the Brazil international
midfielder who is on loan at Porto from West Ham. Former Newcastle defender
Chancel Mbemba (26) is a Congo international who has also played for Belgian
powerhouse Anderlecht.
How can I watch the Portuguese Super Cup?
All times in GMT & subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will
show live coverage of the Portuguese Super Cup between Porto and Benfica taking place at the Estadio Municipal de Aveiro, Portugal across the Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
Wednesday, 23
December
Portuguese
Super Cup - Porto v Benfica
20:35-22:50 - Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app plus BBC iPlayer
You can catch up on the game for 30 days on BBC iPlayer here.
Could freestyle football be for you?
BBC Sport
The beautiful game. The national game. The world game. Football
is a phenomenon.
Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe
it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.
But don't be content to just watch it. If the silky skills on
show from the best players in South America has whetted your appetite, then why
not try something a little bit different?
Freestyle football could
be for you. The video above will show you what's possible at the very top, but
to get started click here.
