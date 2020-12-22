Watch: Portuguese Super Cup - Porto v Benfica

Although both Benfica and Porto have won the Super Cup (or the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira to give it its full name) four times each in the last 10 years, that statistic hides Porto’s dominance of the event generally and their huge edge over Benfica.

In finals between the clubs, Porto have won eight to Benfica’s one, including a 6-0 aggregate win in 1996 which included a 5-0 Porto win at Benfica’s Estadio Da Luz. Porto have won 21 of the 41 Super Cups played since 1979 and those wins have come in just 30 finals, a 70 per cent success rate.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Porto have won the most Super Cup titles but Benfica are the current holders Image caption: Porto have won the most Super Cup titles but Benfica are the current holders

Benfica are the current holders and have won eight Super Cups, the same as Sporting Lisbon, their crosstown rivals, in 20 appearances in the event. The Lisbon Eagles took last season’s Super Cup with a 5-0 demolition of Sporting at the Algarve Stadium.

Since the single-game format was introduced in 2001, all but five of the 19 games have been won by the league champions, the privileged position that Porto find themselves in this year.