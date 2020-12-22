Premier League reaction & EFL Cup build-up

The Premier League is now locked in for Christmas, with Chelsea and Burnley on the rise after victories on Monday. Standby for all the reaction from Stamford Bridge and Turf Moor.

But never fear, there is more football to squeeze in before now and the big day with the small matter of the EFL quarter-finals taking place over the next two evenings.

We will bring all the build-up to those games, with some Premier League news conferences thrown in as well, because we're nice like that.

Let's get started.