Watch: Copa Libertadores semi-final - Santos v Boca Juniors

it's all to play for in the semi-final second leg as six-time Copa Libertadores champions Boca Juniors were held to a 0-0 draw at home in their first leg of the semi-final against Brazilian side Santos.
What is the Copa Libertadores?
The Copa Libertadores is South America's equivalent of the Champions League, featuring the most successful sides from across the continent.
It was founded in 1960, making this year's competition the 61st in its history.
Argentina's Independiente and Boca Juniors are the two most successful clubs in the competition's history. Independiente have won seven titles while Boca Juniors have reached a record 11 finals - winning the trophy six times.
Brazil's Flamengo are the current champions, but they were knocked out in the last 16 of this year's competition, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus.
The 2020 Copa Libertadores started in January but the group stages were halted in March and did not resume until September.
The competition is now down to the semi-final stage, with the final due to be played at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 30 January.
How can I watch the Copa Libertadores?
All times in GMT & subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will show three more games from the 2020 Copa Libertadores, starting with the semi-final second leg matches and the final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 30 January.
All seven matches will be on the BBC Sport website, Red Button and iPlayer, where they will be available to catch up on for 30 days.
Wednesday 13 January
River Plate v Palmeiras, semi-final, second leg
00:20-02:30 - BBC Sport website and app, Red Button and BBC iPlayer
Santos v Boca Juniors, semi-final, second leg
22:05-00:15 - BBC Sport website and app, Red Button and BBC iPlayer
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
First Leg Highlights
it's all to play for in the semi-final second leg as six-time Copa Libertadores champions Boca Juniors were held to a 0-0 draw at home in their first leg of the semi-final against Brazilian side Santos.
What is the Copa Libertadores?
The Copa Libertadores is South America's equivalent of the Champions League, featuring the most successful sides from across the continent.
It was founded in 1960, making this year's competition the 61st in its history.
Argentina's Independiente and Boca Juniors are the two most successful clubs in the competition's history. Independiente have won seven titles while Boca Juniors have reached a record 11 finals - winning the trophy six times.
Brazil's Flamengo are the current champions, but they were knocked out in the last 16 of this year's competition, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus.
The 2020 Copa Libertadores started in January but the group stages were halted in March and did not resume until September.
The competition is now down to the semi-final stage, with the final due to be played at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 30 January.
How can I watch the Copa Libertadores?
All times in GMT & subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will show three more games from the 2020 Copa Libertadores, starting with the semi-final second leg matches and the final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 30 January.
All seven matches will be on the BBC Sport website, Red Button and iPlayer, where they will be available to catch up on for 30 days.
Wednesday 13 January
River Plate v Palmeiras, semi-final, second leg
00:20-02:30 - BBC Sport website and app, Red Button and BBC iPlayer
Santos v Boca Juniors, semi-final, second leg
22:05-00:15 - BBC Sport website and app, Red Button and BBC iPlayer