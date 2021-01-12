Watch: Copa Libertadores semi-final - Santos v Boca Juniors

The Copa Libertadores is South America's equivalent of the Champions League, featuring the most successful sides from across the continent.

It was founded in 1960, making this year's competition the 61st in its history.

Argentina's Independiente and Boca Juniors are the two most successful clubs in the competition's history. Independiente have won seven titles while Boca Juniors have reached a record 11 finals - winning the trophy six times.

Brazil's Flamengo are the current champions, but they were knocked out in the last 16 of this year's competition, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus.

The 2020 Copa Libertadores started in January but the group stages were halted in March and did not resume until September.

The competition is now down to the semi-final stage, with the final due to be played at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 30 January.