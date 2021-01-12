Watch: Copa Libertadores semi-final - Palmeiras v River Plate

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images River Plate's Ignacio Fernandez challenges Palmeiras' Gabriel Menino in the first leg Image caption: River Plate's Ignacio Fernandez challenges Palmeiras' Gabriel Menino in the first leg

River Plate are looking to go one better than last season’s runners-up slot - but have a mountain to climb following the 3-0 thrashing in Buenos Aires last week. The 2015 and 2018 winners have reached the semi-finals five times in the last six attempts and if they reach their third successive final, they will be the first team to do so for 26 years.

Rafael Santos Borre has six goals for River – including the last three in the 6-2 second-leg demolition of Nacional, but another attacking player worthy of note is right-back Gonzalo Montiel, who has six assists in the tournament so far.

Three-time Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras are the last unbeaten side in this year's tournament and have reached the semis for the second time in three years. Brazilian forward Rony has scored five goals including the opener in the first leg.