Watch: Copa Libertadores semi-final - River Plate v Palmeiras

Can River Plate make amends? Will Boca Juniors do it for Diego Maradona? The end of a long wait for Palmeiras? Or could this be Santos' year?

Boca look to honour Maradona

Six-time winners Boca Juniors will hope to pay tribute to former player Diego Maradona by winning their first title since 2007.

It is a fourth semi-final in five years for Boca, one of the competition's most decorated sides.

Can River Plate recover from dramatic defeat?

River suffered a devastating last-minute defeat in the 2019 final.

Gabriel Barbosa scored twice in a dramatic final five minutes as Flamengo - knocked out in the last 16 this time around - came from a goal down to win 2-1 and deny River back-to-back titles.

Can Palmeiras move a step closer to ending a two-decade wait for a second title? It will be a tough ask against a River outfit that thrashed Nacional 8-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.