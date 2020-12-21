Premier League & Scottish Cup final reaction

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers insists his side "won't get carried away" despite moving up to second after beating Tottenham.
It is the first time in the club's history that Leicester have sat in the top two of the top flight at Christmas in consecutive seasons.
"The players have done great. A European campaign, lots of injuries, but they have kept the enthusiasm, spirit and quality, so it is a very pleasing opening third of the season," said Rodgers.
On his side's position, he added: "The ambition is to continue improving. We won't get carried away, there is a lot of development to take place in our young players.
"We will see. It has been a really good start, I am satisfied with where we are at, knowing there are improvements to make."
Foxes up to second after win at Spurs
Tottenham 0-2 Leicester
Leicester will be Liverpool's closest challengers going into the Christmas fixtures after an impressive win at Tottenham lifted them up to second.
Jamie Vardy confidently dispatched a penalty in the fourth minute of first-half injury time, after referee Craig Pawson was advised to review Serge Aurier's needless shove on Wesley Fofana via the pitchside monitor.
A VAR review for offside disallowed James Maddison's well-taken finish three minutes after the restart, but Vardy's header from Marc Albrighton's excellent cross deflected in off Toby Alderweireld to double Leicester's advantage after 59 minutes.
Man Utd are title contenders again - Micah Richards
Micah Richards
Former Man City defender
I've heard people say all season that Manchester United are miles away from being a title-winning side but the league table tells a different story at the moment.
If United win their game in hand, they are in second place and only two points behind what is a brilliant Liverpool team.
They are in the race, for sure, even if some of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's critics won't want to admit it. He deserves a lot of credit for the run they are on, but he probably won't get it.
Scott McTominay channeled his inner Paul Scholes to become the first player to score twice inside the first three minutes of a Premier League game and put the Red Devils in control.
Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof increased the home side's lead, with Liam Cooper's header reducing the arrears at the end of a pulsating first 45 minutes.
Daniel James broke clear of the Leeds defence to restore the hosts' four-goal advantage 20 minutes into the second half, before Fernandes added his second of the game from the penalty spot after Martial had been tripped by Pascal Struijk.
Stuart Dallas curled home a stunning second consolation for Leeds, who continued to push forward despite the hefty deficit.
The victory lifts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side above fourth-placed Everton on goal difference, while Leeds remain seven points above the relegation zone in 14th.
Good morning
It may be the shortest day of the year but at least there is plenty of football to lift the gloom.
Standby for all the reaction to this weekend's matches, plus a look ahead to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and all the breaking news in-between.
We won't change our style - Bielsa
Manchester United 6-2 Leeds United
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa says his side "will not abandon" their attacking principles despite their humbling at Old Trafford.
Sunday's result means Bielsa's side are the first Premier League team this season to concede 30 goals.
It was also the first time a club side managed by the Argentine has conceded six goals since 1992.
"Our attacks came from combination play. They’re attacks came from us losing the ball in attacking positions. Our return was slower than their transition," he said.
"[At half-time] we were losing by a big margin and I wanted to make the couple in midfield more competitive and make them recover the ball easier.
"We will not abandon the way we play."
Solskjaer plays down talk of title challenge
Manchester United 6-2 Leeds United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is usually very measured in his responses to the media so it is no surprise that the Norwegian played down suggestions his side are in the title race.
"It's one third of the season gone," he said. "You can't start talking about league positions. We'll keep carrying on, working hard.
"Maybe when we get to March or April we can take a look [at the table]."
He did, though, heap praise on both sets of players for producing a thrilling match.
"What a game of football," he added "Unfortunately there was no crowd to watch it. This will go down as one of the great Manchester United v Leeds games.
"Leeds play the same way whether they're 4-0 up, 4-0 down or at 0-0. They do that every three days, every game.
"We know we're playing against a team with a certain style and we needed to match them physically."
Let's get stuck in...