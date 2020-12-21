Premier League & Scottish Cup final reaction

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers insists his side "won't get carried away" despite moving up to second after beating Tottenham.

It is the first time in the club's history that Leicester have sat in the top two of the top flight at Christmas in consecutive seasons.

"The players have done great. A European campaign, lots of injuries, but they have kept the enthusiasm, spirit and quality, so it is a very pleasing opening third of the season," said Rodgers.

On his side's position, he added: "The ambition is to continue improving. We won't get carried away, there is a lot of development to take place in our young players.

"We will see. It has been a really good start, I am satisfied with where we are at, knowing there are improvements to make."