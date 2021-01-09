Listen: Commentary from all six 13:30 GMT FA Cup third-round ties

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 13:30 GMT

    Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers - BBC Radio Sheffield & BBC Radio Merseyside

    Bristol City v Portsmouth - BBC Radio Bristol & BBC Radio Solent

    Chelsea v Morecambe - BBC Radio Lancashire

    Cheltenham Town v Mansfield - BBC Radio Gloucestershire

    Crawley Town v Leeds United - BBC Radio Leeds

    Manchester City v Birmingham City - BBC Radio Manchester & BBC WM 95.6

