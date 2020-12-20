Tommie Hoban
Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen - tense start at Rugby Park

preview
BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW

Live Reporting

Andrew Southwick

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen

    Connor McLennan has been lively for Aberdeen, driving down both wings. This time he brings the ball through the middle, knocks it through to Ross McCrorie who loses possession, before Killie's Alan Power shows lovely skill in his own box to take the ball away from danger.

  2. Post update

    Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen

    Aberdeen get the ball into the Kilmarnock box after a good delivery from Matty Kennedy.

    Kilmarnock defend it well enough but it falls to Ryan Hedges who attempts to lob it into the roof of the net, but puts it too high.

  3. Post update

    Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen

    Eamonn Brophy ends a good passing move by Kilmarnock by turning Andrew Considine and cracking a shot at goal. But it lacks any real venom and goalkeeper Joe Lewis is behind it easily enough.

  4. Post update

    Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen

    Willie Miller

    Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: I think Aberdeen are dealing with Kilmarnock's shape better than Kilmarnock are dealing with Aberdeen's. Kilmarnock aren't really causing Aberdeen any problems.
    Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy and Kilmarnock's Calum Water do battle at Rugby Park
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy and Kilmarnock's Calum Water do battle at Rugby Park
  5. Post update

    Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen

    Curtis Main, who appears to be sporting a fresh shave of his smooth napper, holds off the defender and knocks a back heel for Ryan Hedges to run onto.

    But Aberdeen's Welsh international hesitates and loses possession on the edge of the box.

  6. Can Killie pierce Dons' defence?

    Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen

    Willie Miller

    Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: Aberdeen make it really difficult for Kilmarnock with the amount of players they get behind the ball. They go to a back-five with Ferguson and McCrorie happy to defend in front. Even from a throw-in, Kilmarnock are struggling to keep possession.
  7. Post update

    Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen

    Another early corner for Kilmarnock as Eamonn Brophy works the ball off Ash Taylor.

    Stuart Findlay is first to the corner but can't direct the ball towards goal.

  8. Post update

    Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen

    Aberdeen striker Curtis Main cracks a volley at goal from Connor McLennan's cross, but the Stuart Findlay was able to block.Back come Aberdeen and Lewis Ferguson lines up a shot on the edge of the box but kicks fresh air.

  9. Post update

    Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen

    Willie Miller

    Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: Connor McLennan has got to hit the target there
  10. Post update

    Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen

    Big miss from Connor McLennan. A long ball down the middle, the Aberdeen man chases it down and gets between two defenders, but he takes it first time and sends it well wide.

  11. Post update

    Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen

    It's an early corner kick for Kilmarnock after good work from Aaron Tshibola down the left hand side.

    As the set-piece comes in though Ross McCrorie gets it cleared for the visitors.

  12. KICK-OFF

    Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen

    We're underway at Rugby Park.

  13. Post update

    Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (12:00)

    Willie Miller

    Former Aberdeen defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: The way Kilmarnock have set up, it's a perfect formation for Aberdeen. I don't think Derek McInnes will be too unhappy to see Kilmarnock in a 4-4-2
  14. Dons squad see Kilmarnock as a big game - McInnes

    Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (12:00)

    Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes tells BBC Scotland: "We've got a very strong record against Kilmarnock but we've always found it tough. That's testament to the squad and their motivation, they see Kilmarnock as a big game.

    "We know Kilmarnock haven't scored a lot of goals of late so we anticipated they might go with a front two. But we'd like to impose ourselves and own the pitch."

  15. Killie "will give it a good go" - Dyer

    Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (12:00)

    Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer is looking for an attacking performance from his side today as he explains his three changes from the defeat to Celtic.

    He tells BBC Scotland: "I just wanted to be on the front foot a bit more. We've gone 4-4-2, the boys know what they're doing, and we're going to try and score some goals.

    "Everyone keeps telling me they're our bogey team, but we'll go out and give it a good go."

  16. Oh no, not you again

    Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (12:00)

    Kilmarnock are not facing their favourite opponents today. They have won just one of their past 26 league meetings with Aberdeen, who are unbeaten in 15 league trips to Rugby Park.

    Aberdeen pair Funso Ojo and Ronald Hernandez arrive at Rugby Park
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Aberdeen pair Funso Ojo and Ronald Hernandez arrive at Rugby Park, but both are on the bench this afternoon
  18. Main man again for Aberdeen

    Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (12:00)

    Aberdeen make just one change from their 2-0 win over Ross County. Lewis Ferguson, who returns from suspension, replaces Dean Campbell in midfield and makes his 100th appearance for the Dons.

    Curtis Main, who scored twice in that game, retains his place up front with Sam Cosgrove on the bench.

    Curtis Main scored twice for Aberdeen in their win over Ross County
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Curtis Main scored twice for Aberdeen in their win over Ross County
  19. Three changes for Killie

    Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (12:00)

    Kilmarnock make three changes from the 2-0 defeat to Celtic seven days ago.

    Calum Waters, Chris Burke and Eamonn Brophy are all in the starting line-up, with Brandon Haunstrup, Greg Kiltie and Mitchell Pinnock dropping to the bench.

    Ross Millen and midfielder Gary Dicker are both still missing, while Clevid Dikamona completes a two-match suspension.

    Calum Waters starts for Kilmarnock
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Calum Waters starts for Kilmarnock
  20. LINE-UPS from Rugby Park

    Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (12:00)

    Kilmarnock: Rogers, McGowan, Broadfoot, Findlay, Waters, Power, Tshibola, McKenzie, Burke, Brophy, Kabamba

    Substitutes: Doyle, Haunstrup, Taylor, Mulumbu, Pinnock, Kiltie, Whitehall

    Aberdeen: Lewis, Hoban, Considine, Taylor, Hayes, Kennedy, McCrorie, Ferguson, McLennan, Hedges, Main

    Substitutes: Woods, Logan, Ojo, McGinn, Cosgrove, Hernandez, Campbell, Edmondson, Ngwenya

