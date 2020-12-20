Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen - tense start at Rugby Park

Connor McLennan has been lively for Aberdeen, driving down both wings. This time he brings the ball through the middle, knocks it through to Ross McCrorie who loses possession, before Killie's Alan Power shows lovely skill in his own box to take the ball away from danger.
Post update
Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen
Aberdeen get the ball into the Kilmarnock box after a good delivery from Matty Kennedy.
Kilmarnock defend it well enough but it falls to Ryan Hedges who attempts to lob it into the roof of the net, but puts it too high.
Post update
Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen
Eamonn Brophy ends a good passing move by Kilmarnock by turning Andrew Considine and cracking a shot at goal. But it lacks any real venom and goalkeeper Joe Lewis is behind it easily enough.
Post update
Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: I think Aberdeen are dealing with Kilmarnock's shape better than Kilmarnock are dealing with Aberdeen's. Kilmarnock aren't really causing Aberdeen any problems.
I think Aberdeen are dealing with Kilmarnock's shape better than Kilmarnock are dealing with Aberdeen's. Kilmarnock aren't really causing Aberdeen any problems.
Post update
Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen
Curtis Main, who appears to be sporting a fresh shave of his smooth napper, holds off the defender and knocks a back heel for Ryan Hedges to run onto.
But Aberdeen's Welsh international hesitates and loses possession on the edge of the box.
Can Killie pierce Dons' defence?
Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: Aberdeen make it really difficult for Kilmarnock with the amount of players they get behind the ball. They go to a back-five with Ferguson and McCrorie happy to defend in front. Even from a throw-in, Kilmarnock are struggling to keep possession.
Aberdeen make it really difficult for Kilmarnock with the amount of players they get behind the ball. They go to a back-five with Ferguson and McCrorie happy to defend in front. Even from a throw-in, Kilmarnock are struggling to keep possession.
Post update
Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen
Another early corner for Kilmarnock as Eamonn Brophy works the ball off Ash Taylor.
Stuart Findlay is first to the corner but can't direct the ball towards goal.
Post update
Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen
Aberdeen striker Curtis Main cracks a volley at goal from Connor McLennan's cross, but the Stuart Findlay was able to block.Back come Aberdeen and Lewis Ferguson lines up a shot on the edge of the box but kicks fresh air.
Post update
Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: Connor McLennan has got to hit the target there
Connor McLennan has got to hit the target there
Post update
Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen
Big miss from Connor McLennan. A long ball down the middle, the Aberdeen man chases it down and gets between two defenders, but he takes it first time and sends it well wide.
Post update
Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen
It's an early corner kick for Kilmarnock after good work from Aaron Tshibola down the left hand side.
As the set-piece comes in though Ross McCrorie gets it cleared for the visitors.
KICK-OFF
Kilmarnock 0-0 Aberdeen
We're underway at Rugby Park.
Post update
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (12:00)
Willie Miller
Former Aberdeen defender on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: The way Kilmarnock have set up, it's a perfect formation for Aberdeen. I don't think Derek McInnes will be too unhappy to see Kilmarnock in a 4-4-2
The way Kilmarnock have set up, it's a perfect formation for Aberdeen. I don't think Derek McInnes will be too unhappy to see Kilmarnock in a 4-4-2
Dons squad see Kilmarnock as a big game - McInnes
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (12:00)
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes tells BBC Scotland: "We've got a very strong record against Kilmarnock but we've always found it tough. That's testament to the squad and their motivation, they see Kilmarnock as a big game.
"We know Kilmarnock haven't scored a lot of goals of late so we anticipated they might go with a front two. But we'd like to impose ourselves and own the pitch."
Killie "will give it a good go" - Dyer
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (12:00)
Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer is looking for an attacking performance from his side today as he explains his three changes from the defeat to Celtic.
He tells BBC Scotland: "I just wanted to be on the front foot a bit more. We've gone 4-4-2, the boys know what they're doing, and we're going to try and score some goals.
"Everyone keeps telling me they're our bogey team, but we'll go out and give it a good go."
Oh no, not you again
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (12:00)
Kilmarnock are not facing their favourite opponents today. They have won just one of their past 26 league meetings with Aberdeen, who are unbeaten in 15 league trips to Rugby Park.
Post update
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (12:00)
Main man again for Aberdeen
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (12:00)
Aberdeen make just one change from their 2-0 win over Ross County. Lewis Ferguson, who returns from suspension, replaces Dean Campbell in midfield and makes his 100th appearance for the Dons.
Curtis Main, who scored twice in that game, retains his place up front with Sam Cosgrove on the bench.
Three changes for Killie
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (12:00)
Kilmarnock make three changes from the 2-0 defeat to Celtic seven days ago.
Calum Waters, Chris Burke and Eamonn Brophy are all in the starting line-up, with Brandon Haunstrup, Greg Kiltie and Mitchell Pinnock dropping to the bench.
Ross Millen and midfielder Gary Dicker are both still missing, while Clevid Dikamona completes a two-match suspension.
LINE-UPS from Rugby Park
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (12:00)
Kilmarnock: Rogers, McGowan, Broadfoot, Findlay, Waters, Power, Tshibola, McKenzie, Burke, Brophy, Kabamba
Substitutes: Doyle, Haunstrup, Taylor, Mulumbu, Pinnock, Kiltie, Whitehall
Aberdeen: Lewis, Hoban, Considine, Taylor, Hayes, Kennedy, McCrorie, Ferguson, McLennan, Hedges, Main
Substitutes: Woods, Logan, Ojo, McGinn, Cosgrove, Hernandez, Campbell, Edmondson, Ngwenya