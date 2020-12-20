Scottish Cup final graphic
Live

Scottish Cup final: Celtic v Hearts - build-up & listen to Off the Ball

preview
BBC One Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland

Live Reporting

Colin Moffat

All times stated are UK

  1. Captain's call

    Celtic v Heart of Midlothian (14:15)

    Christophe Berra will have his thoughts this afternoon. The Hearts captain was out of the picture and out on loan under Daniel Stendel last season, fearing that his time at the club was over.

    Now, he will skipper the team in today's final. Here he is speaking earlier in the week.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'If there was no pandemic, I wouldn't be here'
  2. O'Neill joins BBC cast for cup final

    Celtic v Heart of Midlothian (14:15)

    The telly build-up begins an hour before kick-off.

    Former Celtic manager Martin O'Neill, ex-Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart and Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr are on pundit duty.

    Rob MacLean will host the programme on BBC One Scotland and Liam McLeod will commentate alongside Billy Dodds.

    Over on BBC Radio Scotland from the same time, guests Pat Bonner and Neil McCann join host Richard Gordon.

  3. We've got this covered...

    Celtic v Heart of Midlothian (14:15)

    Today's coverage is comprehensive, with the big game on BBC One Scotland, streaming online (at the top of this page later) and on BBC Radio Scotland, also streamed via this page.

    With most people stuck at home with nowhere to go, I reckon I could just put my feet up and watch the match but we'll keep the text updates going for anyone out there Christmas shopping and for interested parties overseas.

    That's another thing missing; the traditional newspaper stories of fans making epic journeys to get to Hampden from far flung corners of the globe.

  4. A Scottish Cup final like no other

    Celtic v Heart of Midlothian (14:15)

    Greetings.

    A Scottish Cup final five days before Christmas? A Scottish Cup final from last season taking place after this campaign's competition has already started? A Scottish Cup final in front of no fans?

    It's all a bit odd and definitely a far cry from anything anyone wanted but there is silverware up for grabs and several subplots to add to the intrigue, so sit back and enjoy our coverage of Celtic v Hearts.

