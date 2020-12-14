Live

Houllier dies aged 73 - tributes and reaction

    Prior to managing at Liverpool, Gerard Houllier had taken charge of Lens, Paris St-Germain and the French national team, and after leaving the Reds he won two Ligue 1 titles at Lyon.

    His last managerial job was at Aston Villa, but he left in 2011 after nine months, following heart problems.

    In a statement, Liverpool said they were "deeply saddened" by Houllier's death.

    "We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier," the club said.

    "The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard's family and many friends."

  2. Gerard Houllier dies at the age of 73

    Good morning.

    We have some breaking news that former France, Liverpool and Aston Villa manager Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73.

    News of Houllier's death was first reported by French media on Monday morning.

    Houllier was introduced as joint Liverpool manager alongside Roy Evans in 1998 but soon took sole charge, and in 2001 he led the club to an FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup treble.

    Read the news story.

