Spurs stay top, Liverpool draw & Arsenal lose again - Premier League reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was not happy with how his side started the game, but was pleased with their reaction in the second half.
"In the first 30 minutes we were just not good," he said. "We could have lost the game in that period. After half an hour it was already better. The second half was good. We could have had more [goals].
"We are dealing with human beings and things like this happen.
"Yesterday all the teams that played in the Champions League had a tough one. It's crazy. Maybe this was the weekend we felt it a little bit.
"It doesn't help with the number of games that we have to play the same players. There was a push definitely - 100%.
"We move on. Tottenham is the next challenge."
Reds miss chance to go top
Fulham 1-1 Liverpool
Now to an entertaining game at Craven Cottage, where Liverpool missed out on the chance to go top of the Premier League and were somewhat fortunate to come away with a draw against Fulham.
Mohamed Salah earned them their point with a penalty after Aboubakar Kamara leapt in the wall and blocked a Georginio Wijnaldum free-kick with his arm.
Bobby Decordova-Reid had given Fulham the lead during a first half that the home side dominated and would have scored more in, but for returning Reds goalkeeper Alisson, who made a number of key saves.
The visitors also survived an early shout for a penalty, that required referee Andre Marriner to come to the touchline VAR monitor to assess Fabinho's challenge on Cavaleiro, which saw him make contact with both man and ball.
Burnley finally building after poor start - Dyche
Arsenal 0-1 Burnley
It's not all about Arsenal of course, what a result that is for Burnley.
After a poor start to the season the Clarets have now collected eight points from their last five matches, with this latest win lifting them out of the relegation zone.
It is little wonder that Sean Dyche is happy with life.
He told BBC Sport: "It is tough coming here. There is a lot of noise around them but they still have some very good players.
"Arsenal just got their feel in the game until the sending off, they responded well to that and had a couple of chances but then we calmed the game down and got ourselves the winner.
"In the modern game, it is so soft now the modern game, it has to be given. I am amazed the second was not a sending off, you can't just push someone in the face.
"I still felt we could have managed the game better towards the end but we are building out of a tough start so I am not going to question them on that too much.
"As the group has got stronger physically with players coming back from injury and getting fully fit we are beginning to get to the right levels."
Xhaka dismissal unacceptable - Arteta
Arsenal 0-1 Burnley
Asked if Granit Xhaka's dismissal was unacceptable, Mikel Arteta told BBC Sport: "Yes. In my opinion it is too much willingness to do well, to compete to do everything.
"We took it to the wrong side of it, when you step over the line you will get punished."
Asked where the performance against Burnley leaves his side, the Spaniard replied: "In a worse position.
"When you have this type of performance you have to win matches, you have to win as simple as that. It puts us in a difficult position and we have to try again on Wednesday.
"I am clear in my mind what needs to improve. I don't know how to put the ball into the net."
Arsenal make worst start since 1974
Arsenal 0-1 Burnley
If you are an Arsenal supporter, sorry to do this to you on a Monday morning, but the statistics make for grim reading:
Defeat means Arsenal have now lost four straight league games at home for the first time in 61 years.
The Gunners have gone 12 hours and 32 top-flight minutes without finding the net from open play.
With four wins and a draw after 12 games, this is their worst start to a top-flight season since 1974-75, when they had won two and drawn three.
Their tally of 10 goals after 12 Premier League games is their lowest at this stage of a top-flight season since 1981-82, when they had eight.
Arsenal have received six Premier League red cards since Mikel Arteta took charge last December, double that of any other side in the same timeframe.
The Gunners were jeered off by the 2,000 Arsenal fans present in the stadium after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's own goal gave the Clarets all three points.
Burnley's winner came after Granit Xhaka was dismissed on 58 minutes for grabbing the throat of Clarets midfielder Ashley Westwood - the Swiss midfielder given a red card after referee Graham Scott reviewed the incident on the pitch-side monitor.
Defeat meant Mikel Arteta's side have now lost four straight league games at home for the first time in 61 years.
Sunday's results
Let's begin with a recap of Sunday's results in the Premier League:
Southampton 3-0 Sheffield United
Crystal Palace 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham 1-1 Liverpool
Arsenal 0-1 Burnley
Leicester City 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Good morning
The Premier League continues to surprise, delight and entertain in equal measure.
Of the teams that finished in the top eight last season, only one claimed a victory this weekend, with the 2020-21 campaign proving to be one of the most unpredictable in years.
Standby for all the reaction to those games, plus a look ahead to a full round of midweek matches, with six manager news conferences.
Oh, and there is the small matter of the Champions League and Europa League knockout stage draws.
If you are an Arsenal supporter, sorry to do this to you on a Monday morning, but the statistics make for grim reading:
Gunners booed off as Burnley claim win
Arsenal 0-1 Burnley
Let's start at the Emirates, where Arsenal's poor home form continued with a 1-0 defeat against Burnley.
The Gunners were jeered off by the 2,000 Arsenal fans present in the stadium after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's own goal gave the Clarets all three points.
Burnley's winner came after Granit Xhaka was dismissed on 58 minutes for grabbing the throat of Clarets midfielder Ashley Westwood - the Swiss midfielder given a red card after referee Graham Scott reviewed the incident on the pitch-side monitor.
Defeat meant Mikel Arteta's side have now lost four straight league games at home for the first time in 61 years.
Good morning
The Premier League continues to surprise, delight and entertain in equal measure.
Of the teams that finished in the top eight last season, only one claimed a victory this weekend, with the 2020-21 campaign proving to be one of the most unpredictable in years.
Standby for all the reaction to those games, plus a look ahead to a full round of midweek matches, with six manager news conferences.
Oh, and there is the small matter of the Champions League and Europa League knockout stage draws.
Let's get stuck in...