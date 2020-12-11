Live

Europa League reaction & Premier League build-up

preview
Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. Gunners maintain 100% record

    Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal

    Arsenal finished their Europa League Group B campaign with a 100% record as they overcame Dundalk in muddy conditions at the Aviva Stadium.

    Eddie Nketiah gave the Gunners the lead when he clipped his shot past Gary Rogers after an error by Andrew Boyle.

    Mohamed Elneny doubled the advantage with a superb strike before Jordan Flores made it 2-1 with an angled shot.

    Joe Willock and Folarin Balogun scored late on for the Gunners before Sean Hoare grabbed a second for Dundalk.

    Read our full match report here.

    Nketiah
    Copyright: Reuters
  3. Winks and Alli show their frustrations

    Tottenham 2-0 Royal Antwerp

    Following the game, Jose Mourinho said it is impossible to keep his whole squad happy after playing a largely second-string side.

    Despite victory, some players endured a frustrating night, including Harry Winks, who departed down the tunnel straight after being substituted, and Dele Alli, who did not feature at all and also left the bench briefly after Mourinho had made his fifth and final change.

    "I can't keep the squad happy," Mourinho told BT Sport. "I believe they are happy because we are winning but they're not happy because they're not playing.

    Jose Mourinho
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. Spurs cruise through

    Tottenham 2-0 Royal Antwerp

    Let's start with the Premier League leaders then...

    Spurs booked their place in the Europa League last 32 as Group J winners after beating Royal Antwerp.

    Carlos Vinicius tapped in the opener before Giovani lo Celso capped a fine display with a neat finish.

    You can read our full match report here.

    Lo Celso
    Copyright: Getty Images
  5. 'I'm a one-team player'

    Friday's back pages

    The Times

    Times back page
    Copyright: Times
  6. 'Red for life'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
  7. Post update

    Friday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro back page
    Copyright: Metro
  8. Paper talk

    Friday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  9. Good morning!

    It was a clean sweep for four of our British sides in the Europa League last night...

    Arsenal topped their group, Spurs followed suit, and so too did Leicester.

    Rangers also made it through to the last 32 as group winners, so stay tuned as we dissect all of the action.

    We'll also have coverage of several Premier League new conferences.

    Europa League trophy
    Copyright: Getty Images
