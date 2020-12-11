Europa League reaction & Premiership build-up

Welcome back! You've known for long enough now that Friday means Scottish Premiership build-up day, so join us as we go around the grounds to brighten up this dull winter morning. Where's the pick of the games this weekend?
Live Reporting
Nick McPheat
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Good morning
Welcome back!
You've known for long enough now that Friday means Scottish Premiership build-up day, so join us as we go around the grounds to brighten up this dull winter morning.
Where's the pick of the games this weekend?