Live

Spurs return to top of table, Liverpool thrash Wolves - Premier League reaction

preview
2,352
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. Paper talk

    Monday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Good morning!

    It was the weekend we had all been waiting for.

    Some fans were allowed back into Premier League grounds for the first time since March - and the action didn't disappoint!

    Stay tuned as we reflect on another cracking weekend, as well as a look ahead to the final round of Champions League matches...

    Spurs fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top