Europa League reaction: Arsenal & Rangers win

Celtic lost a two-goal lead at San Siro as AC Milan fought back to inflict the Scottish champions' fourth Europa League defeat in five games.

Impressive finishes from Tom Rogic and Odsonne Edouard had struggling Celtic in control after 14 minutes following a vibrant start by Neil Lennon's under-pressure side.

But by the 26th minute, Milan were level through Hakan Calhangolu's free-kick and Samu Castillejo, before Jens Petter Hauge and Brahim Diaz put them into the last 32 with a game to spare.

Top seeds Celtic, who have just one point from five Group H matches, already knew they could not progress prior to kick-off, and have now won just twice in their last 11 games in all competitions.