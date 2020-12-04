Live

Europa League reaction: Arsenal & Rangers win

  1. Celtic lose after letting 2-0 lead slip

    AC Milan 4-2 Celtic

    Brahim Diaz scores AC Milan's fourth goal against Celtic
    Copyright: Reuters

    Celtic lost a two-goal lead at San Siro as AC Milan fought back to inflict the Scottish champions' fourth Europa League defeat in five games.

    Impressive finishes from Tom Rogic and Odsonne Edouard had struggling Celtic in control after 14 minutes following a vibrant start by Neil Lennon's under-pressure side.

    But by the 26th minute, Milan were level through Hakan Calhangolu's free-kick and Samu Castillejo, before Jens Petter Hauge and Brahim Diaz put them into the last 32 with a game to spare.

    Top seeds Celtic, who have just one point from five Group H matches, already knew they could not progress prior to kick-off, and have now won just twice in their last 11 games in all competitions.

  2. Mourinho questions Spurs' attitude

    LASK 3-3 Tottenham

    Tottenham Hotspur

    Mamoudou Karamoko equalises to earn LASK a 3-3 draw with Tottenham
    Copyright: EPA

    Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho questioned the attitude of some of his players as Spurs drew at LASK to progress to the Europa League knockout stages.

    Substitute Dele Alli put Spurs ahead from the spot before Mamoudou Karamoko curled past Joe Hart in added time to earn the Austrians a deserved draw. Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min were also on target for a disjointed Tottenham.

    "I think it's a question of attitude, which I have experienced before even at Manchester United," said Mourinho. "I had a similar situation - we lost two matches away in the group phase.

    "When we get into the knockouts and you get better opponents and more difficulties, the team faces matches in a different way."

    Asked what he had learned, Mourinho said: "Nothing new, really. The fact that the Europa League group phase doesn't motivate some of the players, I knew it."

  3. Rangers reach knockout stages

    Rangers 3-2 Standard Liege

    Scott Arfield celebrates scoring against Standard Liege
    Copyright: EPA

    Rangers reached the Europa League last 32 for the second successive season, with a game to spare, after fighting back twice to defeat Standard Liege.

    Steven Gerrard's side, so strong defensively this term, conceded from crosses on two occasions before the break when Maxime Lestienne, then Duje Cop, breached Allan McGregor's goal.

    Connor Goldson's header, then a James Tavernier penalty, had Rangers on terms at the interval, before Scott Arfield's second-half strike ensured the win that keeps them top of the section.

    Gerrard's team travel to Poland to face Lech next Thursday knowing they will win Group D if they match Benfica's result against Standard.

  4. Fans' return a very special night - Arteta

    Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Vienna

    Arsenal

    Pablo Mari celebrates scoring for Arsenal against Rapid Vienna
    Copyright: PA Media

    Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said the return of fans to Emirates Stadium as they outclassed Rapid Vienna in the Europa League made it a "very special night".

    It had been 271 days since Arsenal fans had last been at their home, for the victory against West Ham United on 7 March - and how the 2,000 allowed in relished watching the Gunners confirm their dominance of Group B.

    "I'm delighted to have them back," Arteta said. "They made a huge contribution. There was only 2,000 but it felt and sounded like a lot more.

    "They were very supportive and encouraging to the team and the players have been saying what a huge difference it made. They felt that support."

  6. They're back!

    Fans celebrate at Arsenal's game at home to Rapid Vienna
    Copyright: PA Media

    Fans returned to a Premier League ground for the first time since March on Thursday as Arsenal hosted 2,000 fans for their Europa League win over Rapid Vienna.

    Rangers also won to reach the last 32 while Tottenham drew and Celtic and Leicester both lost.

    We'll bring you all the reaction and the latest from Friday's Premier League news conferences.

