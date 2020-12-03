Champions League reaction: Man Utd beaten by PSG, Giroud scores four in Chelsea win

Wednesday night's football had a bit of everything.

There was disappointment for Manchester United, who now face a tricky final group game to secure qualification for the Champions League knockout stages.

There was delight for Chelsea, with a sparkling display from Olivier Giroud helping to secure their place in the next round.

And there was joy in the EFL as some grounds across England welcomed fans through the turnstiles for the first time in nearly nine months.

We will have all the reaction from those games, plus a look ahead to Thursday's Europa League action and updates from four Premier League news conferences.

Let's drive straight in.....