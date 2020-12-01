Premier League reaction: West Ham up to fifth, Fulham out of bottom three

As you can imagine, the decision to disallow Ollie Watkins' late goal sparked significant debate among fans and pundits alike.

BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Matt Upson, a former West Ham defender, said: "My problem with this is that the offside rule is taking away far more than it gives.

"I think everyone would be in agreement with that and when you analyse it that way you think well let's change it then - so let's just put a buffer in there, a margin of error, because all these incidents, players can't gauge that detail in real time with their eyesight - it's impossible."

Sky Sports' Gary Neville thinks there needs to be a fixed point for offsides, and not the current 'armpit' (T-shirt line) rule.

"Offside has always been about inches or a toe. Going from the armpit, there can be a clearer rule - whether it's daylight, whatever it is. There can be something to make it clearer," he said.

"It's not technology causing problems. I would like accuracy and consistency in decisions. We have that. The problem is the fans hate it.

"The handball rule is a nonsense. The offside rule with the arm is a nonsense. They need changing. At that point VAR becomes more acceptable."