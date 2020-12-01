Premier League reaction: West Ham up to fifth, Fulham out of bottom three

As you can imagine, the decision to disallow Ollie Watkins' late goal sparked significant debate among fans and pundits alike.
BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Matt Upson, a former West Ham defender, said: "My problem with this is that the offside rule is taking away far more than it gives.
"I think everyone would be in agreement with that and when you analyse it that way you think well let's change it then - so let's just put a buffer in there, a margin of error, because all these incidents, players can't gauge that detail in real time with their eyesight - it's impossible."
Sky Sports' Gary Neville thinks there needs to be a fixed point for offsides, and not the current 'armpit' (T-shirt line) rule.
"Offside has always been about inches or a toe. Going from the armpit, there can be a clearer rule - whether it's daylight, whatever it is. There can be something to make it clearer," he said.
"It's not technology causing problems. I would like accuracy and consistency in decisions. We have that. The problem is the fans hate it.
"The handball rule is a nonsense. The offside rule with the arm is a nonsense. They need changing. At that point VAR becomes more acceptable."
I thought we were the better team all game - Smith
West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa
Moyes 'thankful' for win in 'difficult game'
West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa
Hammers on the rise
West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa
Let's start with a thriller in east London as West Ham edged Aston Villa to secure a third successive victory and move up to fifth in the table.
Angelo Ogbonna's early opener was cancelled out by Jack Grealish, but Jarrod Bowen's header at the start of the second half was enough to seal the points.
However, the game's main talking point occurred in stoppage time, with Villa's Ollie Watkins denied an equaliser after an agonising VAR wait that deemed his upper arm as offside, even though he seemed to be being held back by Ogbonna.
The former Brentford man also hit the bar with a penalty as the spirited visitors pressed for the leveller their play more than deserved.
The defeat sees Villa drop to 10th, while West Ham move to within four points of leaders Tottenham.
Good morning
It is all beginning to click for David Moyes and West Ham, who are up to fifth after last night's win against Aston Villa.
That's only half the story though as the issue of VAR and the offside law once again caused controversy.
We will bring you all the fallout from the London Stadium, plus reaction from the King Power where Fulham shocked Leicester to move out of the bottom three.
There's also Chelsea and Manchester United news conferences this lunchtime, plus a busy night of Champions League action to look forward to.
Live Reporting
Thomas Mallows
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Good morning
It is all beginning to click for David Moyes and West Ham, who are up to fifth after last night's win against Aston Villa.
That's only half the story though as the issue of VAR and the offside law once again caused controversy.
We will bring you all the fallout from the London Stadium, plus reaction from the King Power where Fulham shocked Leicester to move out of the bottom three.
There's also Chelsea and Manchester United news conferences this lunchtime, plus a busy night of Champions League action to look forward to.
Strap yourselves in...