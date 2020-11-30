Live

Premier League reaction

preview
Live Reporting

Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Cavani inspires Man Utd

    Southampton 2-3 Man Utd

    What about Edinson Cavani eh?

    Struggles to get his boots on but didn't he produce the goods with a brilliant headed double when it mattered for Manchester United.

    United seem to have a habit of coming from behind at Southampton. Seem to remember them getting a draw there a couple of years back in similar circumstances.

    And going back a bit further Robin van Persie helped them twice come from behind to also win 3-2.

    But still can't imagine too many people fancied them to turn around a two-goal deficit on Sunday.

  2. Good morning

    Good morning.

    Well what a weekend and what a Sunday in the Premier League.

    Tottenham and Jose are top of the pile, Manchester United came from two goals down to win at Southampton and Wolves won for the first time at Arsenal since 1979.

    Standard eh.

