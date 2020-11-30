Premier League reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

What about Edinson Cavani eh?

Struggles to get his boots on but didn't he produce the goods with a brilliant headed double when it mattered for Manchester United.

United seem to have a habit of coming from behind at Southampton. Seem to remember them getting a draw there a couple of years back in similar circumstances.

And going back a bit further Robin van Persie helped them twice come from behind to also win 3-2.

But still can't imagine too many people fancied them to turn around a two-goal deficit on Sunday.