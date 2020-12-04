Weekend Scottish football build-up - Dundee United face Livi tie without nine players & manager

Speaking of Motherwell and 3-0 wins, manager Stephen Robinson says he has "sympathy for everybody" after his side benefited from two awarded victories by the SPFL after St Mirren and Kilmarnock both violated Covid-19 protocols.

"We're not in control of anything at the moment," said Robinson.

SNS Copyright: SNS The six points propelled Motherwell into fifth in the Scottish Premiership Image caption: The six points propelled Motherwell into fifth in the Scottish Premiership

"We plan a training week, you have to cancel it. You train maybe one day a week because, if there's a scare, the whole club has to close down and people get tested.

"It's a very, very difficult situation for everyone, but all we can do is focus on what we're doing and try to keep our protocols at the highest possible standards, which we do."