Weekend Scottish football build-up - Dundee United face Livi tie without nine players & manager

preview
  1. Robinson has 'sympathy for everybody'

    Motherwell v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00)

    Scott Mullen

    BBC Sport Scotland

    Speaking of Motherwell and 3-0 wins, manager Stephen Robinson says he has "sympathy for everybody" after his side benefited from two awarded victories by the SPFL after St Mirren and Kilmarnock both violated Covid-19 protocols.

    "We're not in control of anything at the moment," said Robinson.

    Stephen Robinson
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: The six points propelled Motherwell into fifth in the Scottish Premiership

    "We plan a training week, you have to cancel it. You train maybe one day a week because, if there's a scare, the whole club has to close down and people get tested.

    "It's a very, very difficult situation for everyone, but all we can do is focus on what we're doing and try to keep our protocols at the highest possible standards, which we do."

  3. United caretaker Courts will do 'anything to help'

    Livingston v Dundee Utd (Sat, 15:00)

    The former Kelty Hearts boss was on media duties yesterday, and the academy coach was keen to stress how he is on hand to assist the club in any we he can as he prepares to lead the team in Micky Mellon's absence.

    Video content

    Video caption: Dundee Utd caretaker Courts will do 'anything I can to help'
  5. BreakingNine Dundee United players required to self-isolate

    Livingston v Dundee Utd (Sat, 15:00)

    Following the news that all first-team coaching staff at Dundee United are self-isolating after three non-playing staff tested positive for Covid-19, the Tannadice club have confirmed that nine players will also have to isolate.

    In a statement, United’s sporting director Tony Asghar said: “After further discussions with the Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board, we have been advised that our non-playing staff who have been self-isolating should continue to do so.

    Micky Mellon
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Asghar also confirmed that academy coach Thomas Courts will lead the team for Saturday’s game against Livingston as manager Micky Mellon isolates

    “Furthermore, nine members of our squad are now self-isolating as a precaution due to having close contact with medical staff at the HPC at St Andrews.

    “We are grateful for the cooperation and guidance of the SPFL, Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board in this matter and we now focus our attention on preparing for Saturday's fixture.”

  6. Yes, we’re back… again

    As is tradition these days, we’re back on this glorious Friday afternoon with some Scottish Premiership build-up as the nation’s top flight returns after last week’s League Cup action.

    We’ll bring you all the news throughout the day and be hearing from managers across the division as we look forward to another big weekend.

    Whether you’re wrapped up at home or skiving in the office, stick with us!

