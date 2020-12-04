Weekend Scottish football build-up - Dundee United face Livi tie without nine players & manager

"We're not in control of anything at the moment," said Robinson.
"We plan a training week, you have to cancel it. You train maybe one day a week because, if there's a scare, the whole club has to close down and people get tested.
"It's a very, very difficult situation for everyone, but all we can do is focus on what we're doing and try to keep our protocols at the highest possible standards, which we do."
@JonathanWarnock: Hopefully the Scottish FA do the right thing here and award Motherwell a 3-0 victory.
This is the level of Friday patter I'm here for, Jonathan!
United caretaker Courts will do 'anything to help'
Livingston v Dundee Utd (Sat, 15:00)
The former Kelty Hearts boss was on media duties yesterday, and the academy coach was keen to stress how he is on hand to assist the club in any we he can as he prepares to lead the team in Micky Mellon's absence.
Dundee United fans, how do you feel about that news?
Do you think the game should even be going ahead?
Don't be afraid to let us know how you feel...
BreakingNine Dundee United players required to self-isolate
Livingston v Dundee Utd (Sat, 15:00)
Following the news that all first-team coaching staff at Dundee United are self-isolating after three non-playing staff tested positive for Covid-19, the Tannadice club have confirmed that nine players will also have to isolate.
In a statement, United’s sporting director Tony Asghar said: “After further discussions with the Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board, we have been advised that our non-playing staff who have been self-isolating should continue to do so.
“Furthermore, nine members of our squad are now self-isolating as a precaution due to having close contact with medical staff at the HPC at St Andrews.
“We are grateful for the cooperation and guidance of the SPFL, Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board in this matter and we now focus our attention on preparing for Saturday's fixture.”
Robinson has 'sympathy for everybody'
Motherwell v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00)
Scott Mullen
BBC Sport Scotland
Speaking of Motherwell and 3-0 wins, manager Stephen Robinson says he has "sympathy for everybody" after his side benefited from two awarded victories by the SPFL after St Mirren and Kilmarnock both violated Covid-19 protocols.
