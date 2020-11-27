Live

Europa League reaction & Premier League build-up

preview
Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Winks strikes it lucky'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph back page
  2. 'United's fears over crippling cyberattack'

    Friday's back pages

    Times back page
  3. 'Tier jerker'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star back page
  4. 'Just the ticket'

    Friday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  5. Paper talk

    Friday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning..

  6. Good morning!

    What a week!

    • Liverpool lost at home
    • Chelsea and Manchester City qualified for the Champions League knockout stages
    • Arsenal and Leicester go through in the Europa League, with Spurs also on the brink

    And as well as all the action, we lost a legend!

    Stay tuned as we bring you all of the latest news from the football world.

    We'll also have coverage of 13 Premier League news conferences ahead of a full weekend of top flight action.

    Spurs tribute
