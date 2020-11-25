Champions League: Foden gives Man City lead at Olympiakos - radio & text

As it stands, City are cruising into the knockout stage with two games to spare. Pep Guardiola's side are NINE points clear of third-placed Olympiakos. They're also six clear of second-placed Porto who are in action at Marseille at 20:00 GMT.
HALF-TIME
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
What's total control in Greek?
'Superb free-kick'
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
Pat Nevin
Former Chelsea and Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
Love it.
That's absolutely superb from Raheem Sterling. That's exactly how you react to the opposition trying to wind you up.
[The free-kick] reminded me of Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo to some degree. It did something very weird there, a lot of players try to do that but they can't.
GREAT SAVE!
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
How strong are Jose Sa's hands?
Raheem Sterling lines up a free-kick about 20 yards out and it's heading for the top corner when Sa sticks out a powerful hand to divert it away.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
Another decent stop by Jose Sa to keep out Raheem Sterling who tries to curl it into the corner from outside the penalty area.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
Olympiakos have to go for it now after inviting wave after wave of attacks from City.
The hosts are wound up and Rafinha is booked along with Raheem Sterling after a coming together.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
Here's your regular reminder that Manchester City have never lost a match when Phil Foden's scored.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
That back-heel by Raheem Sterling!
If I could do a heart emoji here I would.
Absolutely delicious.
GOAL - Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
Phil Foden
That's a beautifully worked goal!
It's been coming and City finally have the lead as a long ball forward by Ilkay Gundogan has Olympiakos back-pedalling.
It falls to Raheem Sterling, the captain playing a lovely back-heel for Phil Foden to tuck home.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
That's a big chance for City!
Jose Sa does well to spread his body and keep out Gabriel Jesus after he got in behind the home defence.
A little bit of frustration is creeping into City's play. They've dominated this but cannot score. We've heard that before haven't we?
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
Rodri has just run into a red and white brick wall and he's not getting up quickly from that. He looks a little dazed as he finally clambers to his feet but that was a hefty whack he took.
City still cannot crack this stubborn Olympiakos defence. Pep Guardiola is glued to his seat arms folded.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
It's swung in by the young England man and Ruben Dias rises to meet it but cannot make a proper connection. Another missed opportunity.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
One slight criticism of City's dominant display so far is that they are not moving the ball quick enough. Too many moves breaking down in and around the Olympiakos box.
The visitors have just won a free-kick within scoring range. Phil Foden is looking at this.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
Complete domination of both possession and territory.
Eight shots, compared to none for Olympiakos.
But can Manchester City (right side of the graphic, in case you were wondering) find a breakthrough before things start to get a little frustrating?
OptaCopyright: Opta
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
77% possession. Eight attempts. Three on target. But still goalless.
Olympiakos have 10 players behind the ball.
'The chances will come'
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
Pat Nevin
Former Chelsea and Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
If City keep moving it it like this, the gaps will open up.
They're decent in defence, Olympiakos, but they're not that brilliant that they won't leave the odd gap in this game.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
Yep you heard that right.
One touch in City's half in the opening 18 minutes.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
It's very much attack versus defence.
Everyone but Ederson and Ruben Dias has an average position inside the Olympiakos half after 15 minutes.
Olympiakos have had just one touch in Manchester City's half in this game.
OptaCopyright: Opta
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
Oh my giddy aunt.
What was that? Ousseynou Ba is under no real pressure when he attempts a clearance inside his own penalty area but ends up swinging at fresh air.
That was awful by Ba.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
Phil Foden is looking extremely lively while Benjamin Mendy is playing almost as a left winger.
Zero ambition from Olympiakos. City are being allowed so much time and space on the ball. The Greek champions are playing a very dangerous game.
Live Reporting
Neil Johnston
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images OptaCopyright: Opta OptaCopyright: Opta
Post update
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
As it stands, City are cruising into the knockout stage with two games to spare. Pep Guardiola's side are NINE points clear of third-placed Olympiakos. They're also six clear of second-placed Porto who are in action at Marseille at 20:00 GMT.
HALF-TIME
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
What's total control in Greek?
'Superb free-kick'
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
Pat Nevin
Former Chelsea and Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
Love it.
That's absolutely superb from Raheem Sterling. That's exactly how you react to the opposition trying to wind you up.
[The free-kick] reminded me of Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo to some degree. It did something very weird there, a lot of players try to do that but they can't.
GREAT SAVE!
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
How strong are Jose Sa's hands?
Raheem Sterling lines up a free-kick about 20 yards out and it's heading for the top corner when Sa sticks out a powerful hand to divert it away.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
Another decent stop by Jose Sa to keep out Raheem Sterling who tries to curl it into the corner from outside the penalty area.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
Olympiakos have to go for it now after inviting wave after wave of attacks from City.
The hosts are wound up and Rafinha is booked along with Raheem Sterling after a coming together.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
Here's your regular reminder that Manchester City have never lost a match when Phil Foden's scored.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
That back-heel by Raheem Sterling!
If I could do a heart emoji here I would.
Absolutely delicious.
GOAL - Olympiakos 0-1 Man City
Phil Foden
That's a beautifully worked goal!
It's been coming and City finally have the lead as a long ball forward by Ilkay Gundogan has Olympiakos back-pedalling.
It falls to Raheem Sterling, the captain playing a lovely back-heel for Phil Foden to tuck home.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
That's a big chance for City!
Jose Sa does well to spread his body and keep out Gabriel Jesus after he got in behind the home defence.
A little bit of frustration is creeping into City's play. They've dominated this but cannot score. We've heard that before haven't we?
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
Rodri has just run into a red and white brick wall and he's not getting up quickly from that. He looks a little dazed as he finally clambers to his feet but that was a hefty whack he took.
City still cannot crack this stubborn Olympiakos defence. Pep Guardiola is glued to his seat arms folded.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
It's swung in by the young England man and Ruben Dias rises to meet it but cannot make a proper connection. Another missed opportunity.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
One slight criticism of City's dominant display so far is that they are not moving the ball quick enough. Too many moves breaking down in and around the Olympiakos box.
The visitors have just won a free-kick within scoring range. Phil Foden is looking at this.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
Complete domination of both possession and territory.
Eight shots, compared to none for Olympiakos.
But can Manchester City (right side of the graphic, in case you were wondering) find a breakthrough before things start to get a little frustrating?
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
77% possession. Eight attempts. Three on target. But still goalless.
Olympiakos have 10 players behind the ball.
'The chances will come'
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
Pat Nevin
Former Chelsea and Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
If City keep moving it it like this, the gaps will open up.
They're decent in defence, Olympiakos, but they're not that brilliant that they won't leave the odd gap in this game.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
Yep you heard that right.
One touch in City's half in the opening 18 minutes.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
It's very much attack versus defence.
Everyone but Ederson and Ruben Dias has an average position inside the Olympiakos half after 15 minutes.
Olympiakos have had just one touch in Manchester City's half in this game.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
Oh my giddy aunt.
What was that? Ousseynou Ba is under no real pressure when he attempts a clearance inside his own penalty area but ends up swinging at fresh air.
That was awful by Ba.
Post update
Olympiakos 0-0 Man City
Phil Foden is looking extremely lively while Benjamin Mendy is playing almost as a left winger.
Zero ambition from Olympiakos. City are being allowed so much time and space on the ball. The Greek champions are playing a very dangerous game.