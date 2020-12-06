Listen: Tuesday's non-league commentaries

  1. Tonight's commentaries

    All games kick off at 19:45 GMT unless stated

    National League

    Eastleigh v Wrexham (19:00 GMT) - BBC Radio Wales

    Bromley v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Somerset

    Hartlepool United v King's Lynn Town - BBC Radio Tees

    Notts County v Boreham Wood - BBC Radio Nottingham

    National League North

    Blyth Spartans v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Chester v Hereford FC - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    York City v Kettering Town - BBC Radio York

