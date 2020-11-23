Live

Premier League reaction: Liverpool level on points with leaders Tottenham

preview
1,383
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Home fire'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Paper talk

    Monday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Good morning!

    After a brief international period, the Premier League was back this weekend!

    Champions Liverpool returned to the top, Spurs maintained their march and Chelsea kept another clean sheet.

    Stay with us as we look back at a jam-packed 48 hours of top flight football.

    We'll also have updates from a couple of Champions League news conferences...

    Jordan Henderson
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top