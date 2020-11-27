Weekend Scottish football build-up

St Johnstone's Liam Craig says the progress fellow midfielder Ali McCann has made over the last 12 months highlights the benefits of the loan system.

McCann, 20, returned to McDiarmid Park in the Summer of 2019 after spending half a season on loan at Stranraer.

Since then he has established himself in the Saints first team, and recently earned his first senior international caps for Northern Ireland.

Craig said: "If you look at our current squad it and what it is made up of, it is all boys that have gone out earlier in their careers and done well at these loan clubs, and off the back of that success other clubs are coming in and wanting our players.

"It is important for the players development at 17, 18, 19 that they are playing games of football, if you are not going to get that at St Johnstone for whatever reason at that age, it is important that you go and develop.

"Ali went to Stranraer and he came back a much better player off the back of it. You look at Zander Clark, Stevie May, Jason Kerr, Chris Kane - they have all done it and St Johnstone are reaping the benefits on the park now."