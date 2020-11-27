Weekend Scottish football build-up

McCann progress highlights benefit of loan system - Craig
Tyrone Smith
BBC Scotland
St Johnstone's Liam Craig says the progress fellow midfielder Ali McCann has made over the last 12 months highlights the benefits of the loan system.
McCann, 20, returned to McDiarmid Park in the Summer of 2019 after spending half a season on loan at Stranraer.
Since then he has established himself in the Saints first team, and recently earned his first senior international caps for Northern Ireland.
Craig said: "If you look at our current squad it and what it is made up
of, it is all boys that have gone out earlier in their careers and done well at
these loan clubs, and off the back of that success other clubs are coming
in and wanting our players.
"It is important for the players development at 17, 18, 19
that they are playing games of football, if you are not going to get that at St
Johnstone for whatever reason at that age, it is important that you go and
develop.
"Ali went to Stranraer and he came back a much better player
off the back of it. You look at Zander Clark, Stevie May, Jason Kerr, Chris
Kane - they have all done it and St Johnstone are reaping the benefits on the
park now."
Scotland confirmed in pot three for World Cup draw
Scotland will be in pot three for the World Cup qualifying draw on 7 December.
They dropped three places in the latest Fifa world rankings.
The top six in the rankings all remained the same, with Belgium first, world champions France in second, Brazil third, England fourth, European champions Portugal fifth and Spain sixth.
Wales have moved up two spots to 18th and will be in pot two.
The Republic of Ireland (42nd), Northern Ireland (45th) and Scotland (48th) will all be in pot three.
Scotland dropped three places, with Northern Ireland falling four and the Republic of Ireland going down six spots.
The qualifying draw for European nations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will take place at 17:00 GMT in Zurich on 7 December and you can watch it live on the BBC Sport website and app.
Rangers relinquish lead to draw with Benfica in Europa League
Rangers 2-2 Benfica
Benfica stunned Rangers with a second late comeback in three weeks to earn a draw at Ibrox and stall their hosts' Europa League knockout hopes.
Strikes from Scott Arfield and Kemar Roofe in either half had Rangers cruising and on top of Group D, but an own goal from James Tavernier and a composed finish from Pizzi hauled Benfica level in the final 12 minutes.
However, Steven Gerrard's side are still on course to reach the last 32 for consecutive years as they sit level with the Portuguese on eight points.
Rangers are top on head-to-head record - having scored three goals in Lisbon - and have a home match against Standard Liege and a trip to Poland to face Lech Poznan still to come.
But Gerrard will be disappointed not to have already secured a knockout place, having also let slip a 3-1 advantage against 10-man Benfica in their last group stage match.
Neil Lennon has "no reason" to believe Celtic cannot turn around their form, despite a second 4-1 defeat by Sparta Prague ending their European hopes.
The loss means the Scottish champions cannot reach the Europa League knockout phase and have been beaten four times in nine games in all competitions.
Celtic trail Rangers by 11 points in the league, with two games in hand.
"I don't think it's a major football issue, it's more psychological than anything else," said manager Lennon.Read more
Friday's gossip
Celtic centre-back Christopher Jullien is "not worried" about manager Neil Lennon's future and is confident the team will soon reach the performance level of last season. (Herald)
Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton labelled Lennon "delusional" over the team's form after defeat to Sparta Prague made it two wins in nine, and he says the board now have a huge decision over whether to sack him. (Sun)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has urged the Scottish government to follow England's lead and allow supporters back to stadiums. (Daily Record)
Hello and welcome to BBC Scotland's build-up to another big weekend in Scottish football.
We're looking back on the fall-out from last night, as Celtic lost 4-1 to Sparta Prague and Rangers conceded twice in the last 12 minutes to draw 2-2 with Benfica.
This evening, Scotland are in action in a European Championship qualifier. Sitting third in Group E, they travel to Portugal, who are second with one more point than the Scots. Shelley Kerr's side also face group leaders Finland at Easter Road on Tuesday.
And on Saturday and Sunday there are eight ties in the Scottish League Cup second round, with the sides who were in Europe - Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Motherwell - all entering at this stage.
'They're a Champions League team' - Gerrard
Rangers 2-2 Benfica
Rangers must consider their draw with Benfica as a positive result, says manager Steven Gerrard, despite the late collapse denying them a Europa League knockout spot.
Gerrard's side conceded twice in the final 12 minutes at Ibrox having been 2-0 up, after losing a 3-1 lead in Lisbon three weeks earlier.
Had they held on, the Ibrox side would have clinched a place in the last 32.
"They are a Champions League team," Gerrard said of Benfica.
"They have a great manager with a great pedigree so we have to be positive about the result.
"Over the 90 minutes it was a fair result - even at 2-0 I didn't think we deserved to be two in front."
Read more
Read Thomas Duncan's match report here
Sloppy Celtic out of Europa League after Sparta Prague thrashing
Sparta Prague 4-1 Celtic
Celtic are out of the Europa League with two games to spare after a second successive 4-1 defeat by Sparta Prague heaped more pressure on Neil Lennon.
Odsonne Edouard marked his return to the XI with a stylish opener, but David Hancko exposed poor defending to level.
Lukas Julis added two to his hat-trick in Sparta's Glasgow win and substitute Srdan Plavsic added a late fourth.
Celtic have now taken one point from their four group games after a fourth loss in nine games in all competitions.
Lennon's side - who have won just twice in those nine matches - can now only reach a tally of seven points; a mark which is guaranteed to be beaten by at least two of Lille, AC Milan or Sparta.
Read Andy Campbell's match report here
