Premier League build-up

A bit of Bundesliga history could be made at Hertha Berlin on Saturday if Youssoufa Moukoko turns out for Borussia Dortmund
Moukoko, who turns 16 today could make his league debut and become the youngest person ever to play a professional match in Germany. If he faces Club Bruges three days later, he will become the Champions League's youngest player.
Not bad eh. But then he has got a ridiculous goal rate - scoring 141 times in 88 youth matches for Borussia Dortmund since 2017.
Anyway, if you want to know a lot more about the teen, whose ambitions include winning the Champions League and Ballon d'Or, we have got you covered here.
Manchester City have won six major honours since Pep Guardiola took charge of the club in 2016.
But after surrendering the league title to Liverpool last season and failing to reach the Champions League semi-finals for a fourth straight year the 49-year-old had entered the final year of his contract.
Now it looks as though he is staying for next phase of his build (do you call it a rebuild after four years?).
Looks like the newspapers have decided on one major target they feel that will include.
'Guardiola wasn't close to Man City exit'
Unsurprisingly there is one major theme running through most of the national newspaper back pages this morning.
Basically the news that Pep Guardiola signed a new two-year deal with Manchester City on Thursday has been given a hefty amount of column inches.
"There were offers from Juventus, Paris St-Germain and others, but he's happy," said Spanish football writer Balague.
"He's enjoying himself, he's surrounded by people he trusts, he controls the sporting decisions and is happy that nothing that happens in the changing room comes out, which used to happen at Bayern and Barcelona."
'Now let's get Messi'
'Guardiola staying until 2023'
'There is unfinished business'
Right time to have a ganders at the national newspaper back pages.
I wonder what could possibly feature on them.
As I've already mentioned, the bulk of Premier League managers are facing the press today.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Newcastle's Steve Bruce are scheduled to be first up this morning followed by West Ham's David Moyes and Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl.
The remaining 10 are all due early this afternoon so it should be a lively day.
'Guardiola wasn't close to Man City exit'
Unsurprisingly there is one major theme running through most of the national newspaper back pages this morning.
Basically the news that Pep Guardiola signed a new two-year deal with Manchester City on Thursday has been given a hefty amount of column inches.
However, just how close was he to jumping ship?
Apparently "not close at all" according to BBC Radio 5 Live's Guillem Balague.
"There were offers from Juventus, Paris St-Germain and others, but he's happy," said Spanish football writer Balague.
"He's enjoying himself, he's surrounded by people he trusts, he controls the sporting decisions and is happy that nothing that happens in the changing room comes out, which used to happen at Bayern and Barcelona."
'Now let's get Messi'
'Guardiola staying until 2023'
'There is unfinished business'
Right time to have a ganders at the national newspaper back pages.
I wonder what could possibly feature on them.
As I've already mentioned, the bulk of Premier League managers are facing the press today.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Newcastle's Steve Bruce are scheduled to be first up this morning followed by West Ham's David Moyes and Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl.
The remaining 10 are all due early this afternoon so it should be a lively day.
