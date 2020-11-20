Premier League build-up

A bit of Bundesliga history could be made at Hertha Berlin on Saturday if Youssoufa Moukoko turns out for Borussia Dortmund

Moukoko, who turns 16 today could make his league debut and become the youngest person ever to play a professional match in Germany. If he faces Club Bruges three days later, he will become the Champions League's youngest player.

Not bad eh. But then he has got a ridiculous goal rate - scoring 141 times in 88 youth matches for Borussia Dortmund since 2017.

Anyway, if you want to know a lot more about the teen, whose ambitions include winning the Champions League and Ballon d'Or, we have got you covered here.