Live

Premier League build-up

preview
1,731
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Steven Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Meet Borussia Dortmund's 16-year-old 'wunderkind'

    A bit of Bundesliga history could be made at Hertha Berlin on Saturday if Youssoufa Moukoko turns out for Borussia Dortmund

    Moukoko, who turns 16 today could make his league debut and become the youngest person ever to play a professional match in Germany. If he faces Club Bruges three days later, he will become the Champions League's youngest player.

    Not bad eh. But then he has got a ridiculous goal rate - scoring 141 times in 88 youth matches for Borussia Dortmund since 2017.

    Anyway, if you want to know a lot more about the teen, whose ambitions include winning the Champions League and Ballon d'Or, we have got you covered here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Manchester City have won six major honours since Pep Guardiola took charge of the club in 2016.

    But after surrendering the league title to Liverpool last season and failing to reach the Champions League semi-finals for a fourth straight year the 49-year-old had entered the final year of his contract.

    Now it looks as though he is staying for next phase of his build (do you call it a rebuild after four years?).

    Looks like the newspapers have decided on one major target they feel that will include.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Guardiola wasn't close to Man City exit'

    Pep Guardiola
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Unsurprisingly there is one major theme running through most of the national newspaper back pages this morning.

    Basically the news that Pep Guardiola signed a new two-year deal with Manchester City on Thursday has been given a hefty amount of column inches.

    However, just how close was he to jumping ship?

    Apparently "not close at all" according to BBC Radio 5 Live's Guillem Balague.

    "There were offers from Juventus, Paris St-Germain and others, but he's happy," said Spanish football writer Balague.

    "He's enjoying himself, he's surrounded by people he trusts, he controls the sporting decisions and is happy that nothing that happens in the changing room comes out, which used to happen at Bayern and Barcelona."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Now let's get Messi'

    The back pages

    The Daily Express

    Daily Express back page
    Copyright: Daily Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    The back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: The Daily Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Guardiola staying until 2023'

    The back pages

    The Times

    The Times back page
    Copyright: The Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'There is unfinished business'

    The back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian
    Copyright: The Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Right time to have a ganders at the national newspaper back pages.

    I wonder what could possibly feature on them.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    As I've already mentioned, the bulk of Premier League managers are facing the press today.

    Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Newcastle's Steve Bruce are scheduled to be first up this morning followed by West Ham's David Moyes and Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl.

    The remaining 10 are all due early this afternoon so it should be a lively day.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Good morning

    The Premier League gets going again this weekend so we’ve got a pretty packed schedule as 14 managers get in front of the media over the course of the day.

    Aside from those we’ll bring you all the other latest football news and a smattering of transfer gossip as well.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top