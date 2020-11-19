Nations League reaction - Wales promoted, England end with win, Scotland miss out

Steven Sutcliffe

    Well another international break is done and dusted and there were mixed fortunes for the home nations.

    Wales were promoted to the Nations League top flight, but Scotland missed out - and Northern Ireland have been relegated.

    Italy, Belgium, France and Spain are in next year's finals - but England, who finished third in their group, are not.

    We’ll have all the reaction from that and plenty more.

