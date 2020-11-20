Live

Weekend Scottish football build-up

preview
23
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Nick McPheat

All times stated are UK

  1. Scottish Premiership football returns

    Good afternoon!

    As the nation continues to buzz away with euphoria after last week’s antics in Belgrade, attention turns back to domestic football as the Scottish Premiership returns following a fairly eventful international period.

    Join us as we look forward to another massive weekend of top-flight action.

    Saturday Scottish Prem fixtures
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Image caption: Five top-flight games take place at 15:00 GMT on Saturday
    Sunday Scottish Prem fixtures
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Image caption: The weekend's action concludes at Ibrox on Sunday
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top