Nations League reaction after England, Scotland and NI lose, Wales win

Let's start in Leuven, where England's hopes of reaching the Nations League finals were ended by a 2-0 defeat against Belgium. Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans opened the scoring after 10 minutes when his 20-yard shot took a deflection off Tyrone Mings. Dries Mertens doubled their advantage 13 minutes later with a superb free-kick after Declan Rice was penalised for a foul on Kevin de Bruyne. The defeat means England will not reach the finals after finishing third in 2019, when the inaugural showpiece was held in Portugal.
Live Reporting
Thomas Mallows
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England beaten in Belgium
Belgium 2-0 England
Let's start in Leuven, where England's hopes of reaching the Nations League finals were ended by a 2-0 defeat against Belgium.
Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans opened the scoring after 10 minutes when his 20-yard shot took a deflection off Tyrone Mings.
Dries Mertens doubled their advantage 13 minutes later with a superb free-kick after Declan Rice was penalised for a foul on Kevin de Bruyne.
The defeat means England will not reach the finals after finishing third in 2019, when the inaugural showpiece was held in Portugal.
Morning!
It was a distinctly mixed bag of Nations League results for the home nations last night.
Wales were the only side to come out on top, while England, Northern Ireland and Scotland are licking their wounds after defeats on the road.
We will bring you all the reaction to those games, plus a look ahead to the final round of international matches this week as this breathless 2020-21 season continues.
Let’s get stuck in…