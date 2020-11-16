Nations League reaction after England, Scotland and NI lose, Wales win

Let's start in Leuven, where England's hopes of reaching the Nations League finals were ended by a 2-0 defeat against Belgium.

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans opened the scoring after 10 minutes when his 20-yard shot took a deflection off Tyrone Mings.

Dries Mertens doubled their advantage 13 minutes later with a superb free-kick after Declan Rice was penalised for a foul on Kevin de Bruyne.

The defeat means England will not reach the finals after finishing third in 2019, when the inaugural showpiece was held in Portugal.