Reaction as Scotland's men end major tournament drought

Mantej Mann

  1. The story of the night...

    Scotland qualify for Euro 2020

    It was the night to end Scottish despair.

    David Marshall was the hero as he denied Aleksandar Mitrovic from the spot to earn his side a 5-4 shootout win.

    Scotland dominated the match and went ahead through Ryan Christie's second-half opener, before Luka Jovic equalised in the 90th minute.

    But Scotland were impeccable from the spot as they ended a barren streak of 10 missed tournaments.

    Read the full report here.

    Scotland celebrate
  3. 'The wait is over'

    Friday's back pages

    Independent back page
  4. 'Great Scots'

    Friday's back pages

    Guardian back page
  5. Paper talk

    Friday's back pages

    But first, let's begin with some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  6. Good morning!

    What a night!

    From the the Highlands to the Great Glen, that one was for you.

    Stay tuned as we reflect on a magical night for Scotland...

    Scotland celebrate
