Reaction as Scotland's men end major tournament drought

It was the night to end Scottish despair. David Marshall was the hero as he denied Aleksandar Mitrovic from the spot to earn his side a 5-4 shootout win. Scotland dominated the match and went ahead through Ryan Christie's second-half opener, before Luka Jovic equalised in the 90th minute. But Scotland were impeccable from the spot as they ended a barren streak of 10 missed tournaments. Read the full report here .
