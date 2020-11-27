Listen: Commentary from eight FA Cup second-round games

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick off at 15:00 GMT unless stated

    Morecambe v Solihull Moors (12:30) - BBC Radio Lancashire

    Gillingham v Exeter City (13:00) - BBC Radio Devon & BBC Radio Kent

    Newport County v Salford City (13:00) - BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Manchester & BBC Radio Wales

    Bradford City v Oldham Athletic - BBC Radio Leeds

    Cheltenham Town v Crewe Alexandra - BBC Radio Gloucestershire

    Harrogate Town v Blackpool - BBC Radio Lancashire & BBC Radio York

    Plymouth Argyle v Lincoln City - BBC Radio Devon & BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Portsmouth v King's Lynn Town - BBC Radio Norfolk & BBC Radio Solent

