Premier League reaction: Liverpool held at Man City, Leicester go top

Mantej Mann

  1. A pulsating draw at the Etihad

    Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool

    So let's begin with the champions' pulsating trip to their predecessors yesterday.

    Kevin de Bruyne missed a first-half penalty after Gabriel Jesus cancelled out Mohamed Salah's spot kick.

    Both sides pushed for the winner but it was City who grew stronger as the game went on.

    It was a point apiece then as Liverpool remain third, while City are 10th, albeit with a game in hand.

    Kevin de Bruyne
  2. 'Lack of leadership'

    Monday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  3. 'Top guns'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express back page
  4. 'De Bruyne blows big chance'

    Monday's back pages

    The Times

    Times back page
  5. Paper talk

    Monday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  6. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to this morning's live text coverage of all things football...

    It was another thrilling weekend in the top flight as four different clubs made their way to the summit.

    Stay tuned as we look back over all the action.

    Klopp and Guardiola
