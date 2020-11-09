Premier League reaction: Liverpool held at Man City, Leicester go top

So let's begin with the champions' pulsating trip to their predecessors yesterday. Kevin de Bruyne missed a first-half penalty after Gabriel Jesus cancelled out Mohamed Salah's spot kick. Both sides pushed for the winner but it was City who grew stronger as the game went on. It was a point apiece then as Liverpool remain third, while City are 10th, albeit with a game in hand. Read our full report here .
A pulsating draw at the Etihad
Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool
Good morning
Hello and welcome to this morning's live text coverage of all things football...
It was another thrilling weekend in the top flight as four different clubs made their way to the summit.
Stay tuned as we look back over all the action.