Europa League reaction & Premier League build-up

  1. Gunners maintain 100% record

    Arsenal 4-1 Molde

    Spurs' local rivals Arsenal were also in a good mood on Thursday.

    Mikel Arteta's side maintained their winning start in Group B, despite going behind early on.

    Pepe and Joe Willock both scored after Molde's Kristoffer Haugen and Sheriff Sinyan put through their own net.

  2. What next for Kane?

    Ludogrets 1-3 Tottenham

    So what next for the England captain?

    He's scored everywhere, from Tranmere to Tallaght, from Dortmund to Newport via a tonne in London.

    A relatively slow starter, not making himself a regular in the Spurs line-up until the age of 21, he's now third in the club's all-time scoring records. But what next?

  3. Kane enters the 200 club

    Ludogrets 1-3 Tottenham

    It was all about Harry Kane for Spurs last night.

    The England forward marked his 300th appearance for Tottenham with his 200th goal as Jose Mourinho's side dominated a Europa League mismatch in Bulgaria.

    Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso added to Kane's opener to put Spurs back into contention in Group J.

  4. 'Premier League ditches PPV games'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

  5. 'Top flight clubs scrap pay-per-view'

    Friday's back pages

    The Times

  6. 'Poch and wait'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Star

  7. 'Running out of time'

    Friday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

  8. Paper talk

    Friday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning.

  9. Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to Friday morning's live text coverage of all things football related.

    We'll have plenty of reaction to last night's Europa League action, as well as a look ahead to this weekend's Premier League schedule.

    We are expecting to hear from a full XI of top flight managers through the morning and into the afternoon, before the action begins with Burnley travelling to Brighton later (17:30 GMT).

    Stay tuned for more...

