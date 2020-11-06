Europa League reaction & Premier League build-up

Spurs' local rivals Arsenal were also in a good mood on Thursday. Mikel Arteta's side maintained their winning start in Group B, despite going behind early on. Pepe and Joe Willock both scored after Molde's Kristoffer Haugen and Sheriff Sinyan put through their own net. You can read more here .
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images EPACopyright: EPA TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph TimesCopyright: Times StarCopyright: Star MirrorCopyright: Mirror Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Gunners maintain 100% record
Arsenal 4-1 Molde
Spurs' local rivals Arsenal were also in a good mood on Thursday.
Mikel Arteta's side maintained their winning start in Group B, despite going behind early on.
Pepe and Joe Willock both scored after Molde's Kristoffer Haugen and Sheriff Sinyan put through their own net.
You can read more here.
What next for Kane?
Ludogrets 1-3 Tottenham
So what next for the England captain?
He's scored everywhere, from Tranmere to Tallaght, from Dortmund to Newport via a tonne in London.
A relatively slow starter, not making himself a regular in the Spurs line-up until the age of 21, he's now third in the club's all-time scoring records. But what next?
You can read more here.
Kane enters the 200 club
Ludogrets 1-3 Tottenham
It was all about Harry Kane for Spurs last night.
The England forward marked his 300th appearance for Tottenham with his 200th goal as Jose Mourinho's side dominated a Europa League mismatch in Bulgaria.
Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso added to Kane's opener to put Spurs back into contention in Group J.
You can read the full match report here.
'Premier League ditches PPV games'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Top flight clubs scrap pay-per-view'
Friday's back pages
The Times
'Poch and wait'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Star
'Running out of time'
Friday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Paper talk
Friday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning.
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to Friday morning's live text coverage of all things football related.
We'll have plenty of reaction to last night's Europa League action, as well as a look ahead to this weekend's Premier League schedule.
We are expecting to hear from a full XI of top flight managers through the morning and into the afternoon, before the action begins with Burnley travelling to Brighton later (17:30 GMT).
Stay tuned for more...