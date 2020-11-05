Champions League reaction - Chelsea win, Man Utd lose in Istanbul

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Chelsea maintained their unbeaten Champions League start as they strolled to victory over Rennes at Stamford Bridge to continue their smooth progress towards the knockout stages.

Frank Lampard's side took full advantage of an injury-hit Rennes side, who were then harshly reduced to 10 men before half-time.

Timo Werner gave Chelsea a comfortable interval advantage with two penalties, the first after he was fouled by Dalbert and the second when the same defender was penalised for handball - Rennes' sense of frustration exacerbated when the defender received a second yellow card for the offence.

The second penalty seemed harsh, as Dalbert blocked an Abraham shot and saw the ball deflect onto his raised arm. German referee Felix Zwayer awarded the contested penalty after a visit to the pitchside monitor, and then sent off Dalbert.

Chelsea, who were without Kai Havertz after he returned a positive test for Covid-19, were in total control and emphasised their domination five minutes after the break when a superb delivery from Reece James was turned in at the near post by Tammy Abraham.

It was a comfortable win that puts Chelsea in control of Group E, with seven points from three games.