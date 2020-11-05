Champions League reaction - Chelsea win, Man Utd lose in Istanbul

Chelsea maintained their unbeaten Champions League start as they strolled to victory over Rennes at Stamford Bridge to continue their smooth progress towards the knockout stages.
Frank Lampard's side took full advantage of an injury-hit Rennes side, who were then harshly reduced to 10 men before half-time.
Timo Werner gave Chelsea a comfortable interval advantage with two penalties, the first after he was fouled by Dalbert and the second when the same defender was penalised for handball - Rennes' sense of frustration exacerbated when the defender received a second yellow card for the offence.
The second penalty seemed harsh, as Dalbert blocked an Abraham shot and saw the ball deflect onto his raised arm. German referee Felix Zwayer awarded the contested penalty after a visit to the pitchside monitor, and then sent off Dalbert.
Chelsea, who were without Kai Havertz after he returned a positive test for Covid-19, were in total control and emphasised their domination five minutes after the break when a superb delivery from Reece James was turned in at the near post by Tammy Abraham.
It was a comfortable win that puts Chelsea in control of Group E, with seven points from three games.
Basaksehir, formed only in 1990, claimed their maiden Turkish Super Lig title last season and had not scored a goal or claimed a point in their opening two games in the competition.
They could not have wished for an easier way to get off the mark as United's defence went missing, allowing former Chelsea and Newcastle striker Demba Ba to run clear from the halfway line and fire past Dean Henderson.
United's defensive efforts for the second goal were almost as bad, Deniz Turuc dispossessing Juan Mata and finding Edin Visca in acres of space in the box to smash home.
The visitors were given hope when Anthony Martial headed in from a Luke Shaw cross two minutes before the interval, but they could not salvage a result in a shabby second half showing, Basaksehir picking up a famous victory.
Comical, embarrassing, absolutely crazy...
They're some of the words ex-Manchester United players have used to describe the first goal their former team conceded away to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men went on to lose 2-1 in Turkey before Chelsea enjoyed a comfortable victory over Rennes.
Stick with us for reaction and we'll also bring you the latest from Thursday's Premier League news conferences, right through to 15:00 GMT.
