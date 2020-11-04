Champions League reaction - Liverpool & Man City win

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said he hopes he can get a few more records after his 100th goal for the club.

Ramos' header gave Real a 2-0 lead against Inter Milan as they eventually won 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

That was the 34-year-old defender's 55th headed goal for the club - on top of 21 penalties, two free-kicks and 22 goals using his feet from open play.

"It's not bad," he said. "Individual records are secondary, but you like hitting them. As long as they keep on helping the side win then hopefully I can get a few more."

He has scored 14 Champions League goals across 11 seasons (only Raul and Karim Benzema have scored in more Champions League seasons for Real than Ramos). He has netted a record 74 in La Liga (including two for Sevilla), seven in the Spanish Cup and a smattering across other competitions.

In total Ramos has played 659 times for the club and won 22 trophies.