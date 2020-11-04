Champions League reaction - Liverpool & Man City win

Ramos' header gave Real a 2-0 lead against Inter Milan as they eventually won 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.
That was the 34-year-old defender's 55th headed goal for the club - on top of 21 penalties, two free-kicks and 22 goals using his feet from open play.
"It's not bad," he said. "Individual records are secondary, but you like hitting them. As long as they keep on helping the side win then hopefully I can get a few more."
He has scored 14 Champions League goals across 11 seasons (only Raul and Karim Benzema have scored in more Champions League seasons for Real than Ramos). He has netted a record 74 in La Liga (including two for Sevilla), seven in the Spanish Cup and a smattering across other competitions.
In total Ramos has played 659 times for the club and won 22 trophies.
Real edge thriller with Inter to claim first group win
Torres scores in fourth straight Champions League game
Manchester City 3-0 Olympiakos
Ferran Torres opened the scoring with his fourth goal in nine appearances for Manchester City, and having scored for Valencia against Atalanta in last season's round of 16, he has become the third-youngest player in Champions League history (20 years and 248 days) to
score in four consecutive appearances - behind Kylian Mbappe (18y 120d) and
Erling Haaland (19y 107d).
Guardiola praises City scorers Jesus & Torres
Manchester City 3-0 Olympiakos
Manchester City
Manchester City have been operating without a specialist centre forward in recent weeks
and the return of Gabriel Jesus is a timely boost before the Blues face defending champions Liverpool on Sunday.
City boss Pep Guardiola said: "It was important, of course, the fact he's back. It's good
news, especially for the striker to score a brilliant goal. I'm delighted with
most of the game and happy that Gabriel is back."
Winger Ferran Torres has played as a makeshift in the absence of Jesus and Sergio
Aguero and Guardiola has been impressed with the 20-year-old summer signing from Valencia.
"He played really well again," added the City boss. "It was a brilliant goal. He moved
really well with and without the ball. He's growing, he's already scored a lot of goals and we are happy with his
performance."
Jesus 'happy to be back here doing what I love'
Manchester City 3-0 Olympiakos
Gabriel Jesus returned off the bench for Manchester City, making just his second appearance of the season.
The Brazilian striker hadn't featured since City's opening league game of the season, scoring in a 3-1 win at Wolves on 21 September, before being sidelined with a thigh injury.
Jota, 23, was selected ahead of Roberto Firmino and took his tally to seven goals in 10 games as the Reds won 5-0.
Klopp said: "It is important we have more than 11 [to choose from] and tonight Diogo played a super game."
Champions Liverpool face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. The Reds are top of the Premier League, while Pep Guardiola's side are in 10th place, five points adrift of their rivals with a game in hand.
Klopp added: "For tonight, that was the decision - it was clear it made sense for tonight, first of all, to use the good shape Diogo is in.
"And because of the way Atalanta play and defend, it made sense that the skillset of Diogo helps."
'Amazing team performance'
Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool
Despite scoring a Champions League hat-trick, Diogo Jota has been trying to share the credit with his Liverpool team-mates...
Both Gabriel Jesus and Diogo Jota feature on the back page of today's Mirror...
City shore up defence after Leicester defeat
Manchester City 3-0 Olympiakos
Manchester City
striker Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in nine goals in his last
seven appearances in the Champions League - six goals and three assists.
City
have won each of their first three games in a Champions League campaign
for the third time in four seasons, having never done so in their six previous
seasons in the competition.
Since losing 5-2 to Leicester on 27 September, Pep Guardiola's men have conceded only three goals in
their following eight games - and kept a clean sheet in three
consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since September 2019.
Jesus returns with goal in Man City win
Manchester City 3-0 Olympiakos
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium
Gabriel Jesus marked his return from injury with a fine finish as Manchester City beat Olympiakos to maintain their 100% record in Champions League Group C.
City had taken an early lead through Ferran Torres' cool finish but made hard work of what should have been a straightforward night against the Greek champions.
They needed Jesus, who had not played since 21 September because of a knee injury, to come off the bench and fire home their second with nine minutes remaining, blasting into the roof of the net from a narrow angle.
Another substitute, Joao Cancelo, added gloss to the scoreline when he brilliantly curled home a third before the end.
This was the third time City had scored three goals in a European win in the past three weeks and, coupled with Porto's victory over Marseille, means Pep Guardiola's side need only a point in the return in Greece on 25 November to make the knockout stages for an eighth successive season.
Diogo Jota is only the
second player to score in his first two starts in the Champions League for
Liverpool, following Robbie Keane back in 2008.
Jota
has bagged six goals in his last four games for Liverpool in all competitions
(after one in his first six) - only Mohamed Salah (nine) has scored more goals than the Portuguese for the Reds this season (seven).
Jota hat-trick as Liverpool make statement of intent
Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool
Shamoon Hafez
BBC Sport
In-form Diogo Jota scored a terrific hat-trick as Liverpool made a big Champions League statement of intent with a stunning win at Atalanta.
Jurgen Klopp's side have won all three Group D games without conceding a goal, and victory in one of their remaining fixtures should be enough to take them through to the knockout stages.
Portugal international Jota showed why he was given a start ahead of Roberto Firmino by scoring for a fourth consecutive game, dinking in a delightful opener before doubling the lead with a thumping strike at the near post.
He completed his triple in the second period, collecting Sadio Mane's pass before going round goalkeeper Marco Sportiello and slotting into an open net.
In between Jota's third, the Reds netted two quick-fire goals at the start of the second half as Mohamed Salah took full advantage of an exposed backline to run clear and curl home and Mane clipped in the fourth.
In the group's other game, Dutch side Ajax picked up their first of the campaign by beating Midtjylland 2-1, as the Danish team remain bottom of the group and without a point.
One thing I do like about lockdown football is the number of goals that are flying in, and there was no change in the Champions League on Tuesday night as Liverpool put five past Atalanta, including a Diogo Jota hat-trick.
Manchester City eventually scored three as they beat Olympiakos and Real Madrid edged a five-goal thriller with Inter Milan while defending champions Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach both hit six.
We'll have all the reaction and look ahead to Wednesday's games, plus bring you the day's Premier League and Europa League updates.
Goals galore...
One thing I do like about lockdown football is the number of goals that are flying in, and there was no change in the Champions League on Tuesday night as Liverpool put five past Atalanta, including a Diogo Jota hat-trick.
Manchester City eventually scored three as they beat Olympiakos and Real Madrid edged a five-goal thriller with Inter Milan while defending champions Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach both hit six.
We'll have all the reaction and look ahead to Wednesday's games, plus bring you the day's Premier League and Europa League updates.