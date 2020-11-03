Premier League reaction & Champions League build-up

In Monday's early kick-off, Fulham grabbed their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over fellow newcomers West Brom.

Bobby Decordova-Reid headed Scott Parker's side ahead from close range after Aleksandar Mitrovic's cushioned header had set him up.

The hosts doubled their lead four minutes later and Mitrovic was again involved as he laid the ball off for Ola Aina, who struck spectacularly from 20 yards out.

The result lifts the Cottagers out of the relegation zone.