Premier League reaction & Champions League build-up

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. Cottagers claim first win of the season

    Fulham 2-0 West Brom

    In Monday's early kick-off, Fulham grabbed their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over fellow newcomers West Brom.

    Bobby Decordova-Reid headed Scott Parker's side ahead from close range after Aleksandar Mitrovic's cushioned header had set him up.

    The hosts doubled their lead four minutes later and Mitrovic was again involved as he laid the ball off for Ola Aina, who struck spectacularly from 20 yards out.

    The result lifts the Cottagers out of the relegation zone.

    Bobby Decordova-Reid
    Copyright: EPA
  3. Can the Foxes stay in the hunt?

    Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City

    Jamie Vardy might be 34 in January but the former England striker is showing no signs of slowing down.

    Vardy was involved in three goals, scoring one, as Brendan Rodgers' side produced a devastating performance to win at Leeds.

    So can his experience of winning the title in 2016 lead the club to a second English crown?

    Read more here.

    Jamie Vardy
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. Leicester cruise past Leeds

    Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City

    So let's kick off the discussion with the Foxes.

    Brendan Rodgers' side moved to within a point of Premier League leaders Liverpool after beating Leeds at Elland Road.

    Youri Tielemans struck twice after Harvery Barnes' opener, before Jamie Vardy added a fourth.

    Stuart Dallas' netted a consolation for the hosts, but it was another emphatic victory for Leicester.

    Leicester celebrate
    Copyright: Getty Images
  5. 'Flying Foxes bring Leeds back down to earth'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian back page
    Copyright: Guardian
  6. 'We won't let any clubs go to the wall'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Times back page
    Copyright: Times
  7. 'Mo's no cheat'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star back page
    Copyright: Star
  8. Paper talk

    Tuesday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

  9. Good morning

    We go again!

    It was another entertaining night in the Premier League on Monday as Fulham claimed their first win and Leicester continued their impressive start.

    But the action doesn't stop there as Manchester City and Liverpool resume their Champions League campaigns this evening.

    Stay tuned as we discuss all things football...

    Guardiola and Klopp
    Copyright: Getty Images
