Premier League reaction & Champions League build-up

In Monday's early kick-off, Fulham grabbed their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over fellow newcomers West Brom . Bobby Decordova-Reid headed Scott Parker's side ahead from close range after Aleksandar Mitrovic's cushioned header had set him up. The hosts doubled their lead four minutes later and Mitrovic was again involved as he laid the ball off for Ola Aina, who struck spectacularly from 20 yards out. The result lifts the Cottagers out of the relegation zone.
Cottagers claim first win of the season
Fulham 2-0 West Brom
As a Coventry City fan, I sincerely hope the wheels fall off the Leicester title bid!
But I can also appreciate their impressive form in a league dominated by wealth and spending power.
Can the Foxes stay in the hunt?
Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City
Jamie Vardy might be 34 in January but the former England striker is showing no signs of slowing down.
Vardy was involved in three goals, scoring one, as Brendan Rodgers' side produced a devastating performance to win at Leeds.
So can his experience of winning the title in 2016 lead the club to a second English crown?
Leicester cruise past Leeds
Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City
So let's kick off the discussion with the Foxes.
Brendan Rodgers' side moved to within a point of Premier League leaders Liverpool after beating Leeds at Elland Road.
Youri Tielemans struck twice after Harvery Barnes' opener, before Jamie Vardy added a fourth.
Stuart Dallas' netted a consolation for the hosts, but it was another emphatic victory for Leicester.
'Flying Foxes bring Leeds back down to earth'
The Guardian
'We won't let any clubs go to the wall'
'Mo's no cheat'
The Daily Star
Good morning
We go again!
It was another entertaining night in the Premier League on Monday as Fulham claimed their first win and Leicester continued their impressive start.
But the action doesn't stop there as Manchester City and Liverpool resume their Champions League campaigns this evening.
Stay tuned as we discuss all things football...