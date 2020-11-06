Weekend Scottish football build-up

Arguably game of the weekend is Aberdeen's meeting with Hibernian at Pittodrie. The Dons are fourth placed and could pull above Hibs with a win while victory for Jack Ross' side would take them above Celtic, at least until Sunday. Aberdeen triumphed 1-0 at Easter Road earlier this season.
Fourth meets third & Hibs could go second
Aberdeen v Hibernian (19:45)
Football feast
As you can see, there's quite the dance card of fixtures tonight with four in the top flight and a live BBC TV match in the second tier.
We'll get into some team news and quotes from the clubs involved and also look ahead to Saturday and Sunday's matches.
