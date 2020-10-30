Live

Europa League reaction and Premier League build-up

preview
1,231
viewing this page

Barca presidential frontrunner wants Guardiola - Friday's Gossip

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning...

    ...and welcome as we bring you all the reaction to Thursday's Europa League games, which saw a mixed night for the five British teams in action.

    Plus we'll have all the latest from Friday's Premier League news conferences so stick with us right through to 15:00 GMT.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top