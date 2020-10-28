Champions League reaction and build-up to Wednesday games

Admittedly it wasn't the strongest starting XI, but Liverpool did struggle against the Danish rookies.
Diogo Jota broke the deadlock after the break before Mohamed Salah's late second. The Egyptian has now been involved in 10 goals in 10 Champions League group stage games at Anfield. He loves a stat, that man.
That's two wins from two in Group D. They should be through to the knockout stage by mid-November.
Let us know who you think Klopp might need to bring to Anfield in January.
Not so Fab for Liverpool
So, Liverpool.
Fabinho joined the 'Sidelined Club' when he went down with a hamstring complaint during the Reds' win against Midtjylland.
With Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip out injured that resilted in 19-year-old Rhys Williams, who was on loan at National League North Kidderminster Harriers in the sixth-tier of English football last season, sent on to partner Joe Gomez at the back.
"We're doing really well but it's a shock for a team because now we have to sort that injury," added Klopp.
Should Liverpool bring in defensive players in January?
Rizky Erlangga: Either Upamecano or Skriniar would do.
Yaseen Chotta: Dayotchanculle "Dayot" Oswald Upamecano
Lot of Up votes for Upamecano
Reds march on
Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland
Wednesday's gossip
Of course Manchester United will get Upamecano...
The rest of today's gossip.
We go again
I'll be blowing the dust off my green boots and giving Liverpool a call to see if they could do with an extra body in their defensive unit.
Perhaps they're not that desperate yet, but Fabinho's injury on Tuesday does leave them very light.
The Reds still managed to battle past FC Midtjylland in the Champions League while Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 win at Marseille.
Chelsea are in Russia to face Krasnodar and Manchester United host last season's semi-finalists RB Leipzig later.
Elsewhere, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu quit due to mounting pressure and also said the club had agreed to join a European Super League (I thought it was the European Premier League?!).
More on all that and more in a bit.