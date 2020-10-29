Champions League reaction - Man Utd & Chelsea win

Frank Lampard says he "always feels the support" of Roman Abramovich after the owner's rare appearance at Chelsea's win away to FK Krasnodar in Russia.
Chelsea owner Abramovich has been unable to attend matches at Stamford Bridge in recent times because of UK visa issues, but was among a near 11,000 crowd to see Lampard's side win.
"To have him here is a nice bonus for myself and the squad," Lampard said. "I'm very pleased we put on what I thought was a good performance.
"I always feel the support of the owner of the club, whether he's here at games or not.
"A couple of my staff members spoke to him, but by the time I came out in the warm-up he wasn't around.
"We got four goals and a clean sheet in his home country, and I hope it made him happy."
'Three and Easy for Brilliant Rashford'
The back page of today's Metro features Manchester United's hat-trick hero Marcus Rashford and Timo Werner, one of the Chelsea goalscorers.
Chelsea new boys continue to impress
FK Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea
Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 15 starts in the Champions League, scoring six goals and assisting a further seven.
All eight of Timo Werner's Champions League goals have come away from home - he's the top scorer in the competition to have scored 100% of their goals on the road.
Kai Havertz has been involved in seven goals in his last seven games in European competition (four goals, three assists), with his assist against FK Krasnodar his first goal involvement in the Champions League (10th appearance).
Callum Hudson-Odoi is just the second teenager to score for Chelsea in the Champions League, alongside Reece James, who did so against Ajax last season.
Ziyech scores first Chelsea goal in Champions League win
Ziyech, 27, swept in on his first start for the club to add to goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic as Chelsea returned to goalscoring ways in style.
Back-to-back goalless draws had signalled that Lampard had made strides in sorting out his side's defence, and while they will face tougher opposition than Russian new boys Krasnodar, the manager will be delighted that his attacking riches also kicked into gear after midfielder Jorginho had missed an early penalty.
Four points from two games is a solid start to their Champions League campaign and despite their run of draws Chelsea have now lost just once in 10 games this term.
Marcus Rashford scores hat-trick after 1m signatures
Marcus Rashford has been the talk of the country off the pitch and once again displayed his prowess on it.
In a week when the England international has rallied support in his bid to take on the government in the fight to provide free meals for deprived schoolchildren, he also served up a wonderful hat-trick in the Champions League.
Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a clinical hat-trick as Manchester United continued their recent momentum by taking apart RB Leipzig.
England international Rashford came on just after the hour mark and netted three late goals, first running clear to calmly slot in, then smashing in a terrific second, before drilling home a third in stoppage time.
Teenage forward Mason Greenwood scored his first goal in the competition, latching onto Paul Pogba's defence-splitting pass before drilling a precise, low finish into the far corner.
Then when Anthony Martial was tripped in the box with three minutes to go, he converted the penalty to score his first goal of the season.
Goals galore...
...that's what it was for Chelsea and Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday as they enjoyed emphatic victories in their second group games.
Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 15 starts in the Champions League, scoring six goals and assisting a further seven.
All eight of Timo Werner's Champions League goals have come away from home - he's the top scorer in the competition to have scored 100% of their goals on the road.
- Kai Havertz has been involved in seven goals in his last seven games in European competition (four goals, three assists), with his assist against FK Krasnodar his first goal involvement in the Champions League (10th appearance).
- Callum Hudson-Odoi is just the second teenager to score for Chelsea in the Champions League, alongside Reece James, who did so against Ajax last season.
'Rashford hits headlines on and off pitch'
Man Utd 5-0 RB Leipzig
As our very own Shamoon Hafez mentions in this piece, Marcus Rashford continues to make headlines on and off the pitch.
Burnley subject of £200m takeover bid
Burnley are the subject of a £200m takeover bid from Egyptian businessman Mohamed El Kashashy and lawyer Chris Farnell.
It had been thought American sports investment firm ALK Capital were in pole position to buy the Clarets.
However, BBC Sport understands that Farnell and El Kashashy are in talks with major shareholders at the club.
Farnell recently had a ban from owning a club in England overturned by the Football League.
The Cheshire-based lawyer was handed a ban after issues arose during an attempt to buy Charlton earlier this year.
'Leip For Joy'
Man Utd 5-0 RB Leipzig
Besides news of Manchester United and Chelsea's Champions League wins, the Mirror also carries the story of a takeover bid being made for Burnley...
Not a bad night's work...
FK Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea
Chelsea new boys continue to impress
FK Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea
Ziyech scores first Chelsea goal in Champions League win
FK Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea
Hakim Ziyech scored his first Chelsea goal as Frank Lampard's side picked up three points in an emphatic Champions League win in Russia.
Ziyech, 27, swept in on his first start for the club to add to goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic as Chelsea returned to goalscoring ways in style.
Back-to-back goalless draws had signalled that Lampard had made strides in sorting out his side's defence, and while they will face tougher opposition than Russian new boys Krasnodar, the manager will be delighted that his attacking riches also kicked into gear after midfielder Jorginho had missed an early penalty.
Four points from two games is a solid start to their Champions League campaign and despite their run of draws Chelsea have now lost just once in 10 games this term.
Marcus Rashford scores hat-trick after 1m signatures
Marcus Rashford has been the talk of the country off the pitch and once again displayed his prowess on it.
In a week when the England international has rallied support in his bid to take on the government in the fight to provide free meals for deprived schoolchildren, he also served up a wonderful hat-trick in the Champions League.
Told to "stick to football" and accused of "virtue signalling" by some, Rashford displayed his powers at multi-tasking - showing it is possible to be a campaigner at the same time as a goalscorer - by coming off the bench to net his first senior hat-trick for Manchester United in the 5-0 win over RB Leipzig.
The 22-year-old did not arrive until just after the hour mark, but then netted three times late on in a virtuoso display of clinical finishing.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Marcus has showed he can keep focusing on what's important on and off the pitch at the moment. He did really well today coming off the bench."
'People's Champion'
Man Utd 5-0 RB Leipzig
It's been some month for Marcus Rashford.
On the pitch, he scored the winner at Paris St-Germain last week, before claiming his first hat-trick against RB Leipzig.
Off it, the 22-year-old became an MBE after campaigning for 1.3 million children to claim free school meal vouchers in England's summer holidays during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday he was also given the City of Manchester Award and over 1 million people have now signed his petition to end child food poverty.
No wonder i sport has called him the 'people's champion'.
Rashford claims first ever hat-trick
Man Utd 5-0 RB Leipzig
England striker Marcus Rashford was all smiles after he came off the bench to score his first ever hat-trick - against a side which reached last season's Champions League semi-finals.
Treble for Rashford as Man Utd thump Leipzig
Man Utd 5-0 RB Leipzig
Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a clinical hat-trick as Manchester United continued their recent momentum by taking apart RB Leipzig.
England international Rashford came on just after the hour mark and netted three late goals, first running clear to calmly slot in, then smashing in a terrific second, before drilling home a third in stoppage time.
Teenage forward Mason Greenwood scored his first goal in the competition, latching onto Paul Pogba's defence-splitting pass before drilling a precise, low finish into the far corner.
Then when Anthony Martial was tripped in the box with three minutes to go, he converted the penalty to score his first goal of the season.
Goals galore...
...that's what it was for Chelsea and Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday as they enjoyed emphatic victories in their second group games.