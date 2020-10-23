Europa League reaction & Premier League build-up

Thankfully, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was less understated. "It's probably the best goal I've seen live!" said the former Liverpool and England midfielder. And he's seen a few belters. He's scored a few too. BBC Scotland have analysed Roofe's goal in more detail in this fun piece, which handily informs us that the distance of the strike was much longer than a Boeing 737 and a blue whale.
'Best goal I've seen live'
Standard Liege 0-2 Rangers
"It is still the same as a tap-in."
Kemar Roofe, there.
Really? :/
Roofe wonder goal seals Gers win
Standard Liege 0-2 Rangers
In the other early game for a British side, there was a moment of absolute magic from Rangers' Kemar Roofe.
The English striker wrestled hold of the ball in his own half following a Standard Liege set-piece, then outrageously lobbed the keeper from the halfway line.
Beckham-esque. Even Roofe looked shocked at what he had just done.
That clinched a 2-0 victory for the 'Gers as they started Group D with an important win.
Is China a factor in Ozil's exile from Arsenal squad?
In case you're not aware, World Cup-winning midfielder Ozil has been left out of Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads, leaving the German saying "loyalty is hard to come by nowadays".
Gunners manager Mikel Arteta took responsibility, saying he had "failed" with Ozil and that his exclusion was purely "a football decision".
However, some Arsenal fans have pointed to his comments in December 2019 about the mistreatment of Uighur Muslims in China and suggested a link to his current exile.
In his social media statement on Wednesday, 32-year-old Ozil wrote: "I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice."
So what is behind the China suggestions? My colleague Shamoon Hafez analyses the situation in this informative piece. A very interesting read.
Not many cheerleaders across the world must earn £300,000-a-week.
The view from the sofa...
Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal
Mesut Ozil had a busy night too. The German was grafting away on Twitter, providing EIGHT tweets in support of his team-mates.
Sadly his pre-match prediction was a little way off, but his GIF selection was top drawer.
'There is much more to come from him'
Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was pleased too with a "fantastic" performance from the Ghana international, saying he is excited by what more is to come.
"I think he held the midfield by himself in the second half when we were a little bit more open," said Arteta. "He started to take more chances attacking certain spaces with some players.
"I think he was fantastic and there is much more to come from him."
Read the full match report and reaction here.
Arsenal's Partey starts in Austria
Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal
A lot of hype has come with the arrival of Thomas Partey to the Gunners.
And, according to my colleague Gary Rose, it was the performance of £45m deadline day signing Partey which stood out last night.
"The former Atletico Madrid player was a calm presence in midfield, breaking down attacks and building play with apparently effortless ease," says our Gaz.
Rapid response by the Gunners in Vienna
Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal
First up, Arsenal. The Gunners were in Vienna and, after threatening to get strudelled, they fought back to earn a sweet win against Rapid.
David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two goals in five second-half minutes to ensure Mikel Arteta's men went home with a 2-1 win.
That was a, er, rapid response after the hosts led when a Bernd Leno mistake had gifted an opener to Taxiarchis Fountas.
Eventually, it all worked out well and Arsenal start their Group B campaign by going home with three points.
