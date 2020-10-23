Live

Europa League reaction & Premier League build-up

preview
2,777
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Jonathan Jurejko

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Best goal I've seen live'

    Standard Liege 0-2 Rangers

    Thankfully, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was less understated.

    "It's probably the best goal I've seen live!" said the former Liverpool and England midfielder.

    And he's seen a few belters. He's scored a few too.

    BBC Scotland have analysed Roofe's goal in more detail in this fun piece, which handily informs us that the distance of the strike was much longer than a Boeing 737 and a blue whale.

    Graphic showing things which are shorter than Kemar Roofe's finish
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    "It is still the same as a tap-in."

    Kemar Roofe, there.

    Really? :/

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Roofe wonder goal seals Gers win

    Standard Liege 0-2 Rangers

    Kemar Roofe
    Copyright: Getty Images

    In the other early game for a British side, there was a moment of absolute magic from Rangers' Kemar Roofe.

    The English striker wrestled hold of the ball in his own half following a Standard Liege set-piece, then outrageously lobbed the keeper from the halfway line.

    Beckham-esque. Even Roofe looked shocked at what he had just done.

    That clinched a 2-0 victory for the 'Gers as they started Group D with an important win.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Is China a factor in Ozil's exile from Arsenal squad?

    Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Mesut Ozil
    Copyright: PA Media

    In case you're not aware, World Cup-winning midfielder Ozil has been left out of Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads, leaving the German saying "loyalty is hard to come by nowadays".

    Gunners manager Mikel Arteta took responsibility, saying he had "failed" with Ozil and that his exclusion was purely "a football decision".

    However, some Arsenal fans have pointed to his comments in December 2019 about the mistreatment of Uighur Muslims in China and suggested a link to his current exile.

    In his social media statement on Wednesday, 32-year-old Ozil wrote: "I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice."

    So what is behind the China suggestions? My colleague Shamoon Hafez analyses the situation in this informative piece. A very interesting read.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Not many cheerleaders across the world must earn £300,000-a-week.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. The view from the sofa...

    Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal

    Mesut Ozil had a busy night too. The German was grafting away on Twitter, providing EIGHT tweets in support of his team-mates.

    Sadly his pre-match prediction was a little way off, but his GIF selection was top drawer.

    View more on twitter
    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'There is much more to come from him'

    Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal

    Thomas Partey
    Copyright: Reuters

    Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was pleased too with a "fantastic" performance from the Ghana international, saying he is excited by what more is to come.

    "I think he held the midfield by himself in the second half when we were a little bit more open," said Arteta. "He started to take more chances attacking certain spaces with some players.

    "I think he was fantastic and there is much more to come from him."

    Read the full match report and reaction here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Arsenal's Partey starts in Austria

    Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal

    A lot of hype has come with the arrival of Thomas Partey to the Gunners.

    And, according to my colleague Gary Rose, it was the performance of £45m deadline day signing Partey which stood out last night.

    "The former Atletico Madrid player was a calm presence in midfield, breaking down attacks and building play with apparently effortless ease," says our Gaz.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Rapid response by the Gunners in Vienna

    Rapid Vienna 1-2 Arsenal

    David Luiz
    Copyright: EPA

    First up, Arsenal. The Gunners were in Vienna and, after threatening to get strudelled, they fought back to earn a sweet win against Rapid.

    David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two goals in five second-half minutes to ensure Mikel Arteta's men went home with a 2-1 win.

    That was a, er, rapid response after the hosts led when a Bernd Leno mistake had gifted an opener to Taxiarchis Fountas.

    Eventually, it all worked out well and Arsenal start their Group B campaign by going home with three points.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    Hello! What I'd give for a night in mainland Europe watching football and eating as many bratwursts as my stomach will take.

    Of course, it was business not pleasure for the British-based players this week in the Champions League and Europa League.

    Now it is back to normality and focusing on domestic duties for them. But, before getting back to work here, let's reminisce about our final night in Europe...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Passport. Travel size toiletries. Reading material for the flight.

    The essentials for a midweek European jaunt.

    Remember those days? Me neither. But our footballers do!

    Plenty of them have been on short flights across Europe this week, but now they are back home and focusing on domestic duties...

    Arsenal's Thomas Partey boards a flight to Vienna
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Man Utd midfielder Dan James ready to travel to Paris
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Roberto Firmino
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top