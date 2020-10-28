Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries avaialble

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated

    National League

    Boreham Wood v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Three Counties Radio

    Dover Athletic v Altrincham - BBC Radio Kent

    Hartlepool United v Torquay United (17:20 GMT) - BBC Radio Tees & BBC Radio Devon

    King's Lynn Town v Woking - BBC Radio Norfolk

    Wrexham v Sutton United - BBC Radio Wales

    Yeovil Town v Chester - BBC Radio Somerset

    National League North

    AFC Telford United v Alfreton Town - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Kidderminster Harriers v Blyth Spartans - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Southport v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Spennymoor Town v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

