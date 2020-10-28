Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Boreham Wood v Dagenham & Redbridge from BBC Three Counties Radio
Play audio Dover Athletic v Altrincham from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio King's Lynn Town v Woking from BBC Radio Norfolk
Play audio Wrexham v Sutton United from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Yeovil Town v Chesterfield from BBC Somerset
Play audio AFC Telford United v Alfreton Town from BBC Radio Shropshire
Play audio Kidderminster Harriers v Blyth Spartans from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Southport v Boston United from BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Play audio Spennymoor Town v Hereford FC from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Hartlepool United v Torquay United (31/10/2020) from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Hartlepool United v Torquay United from BBC Tees
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Commentaries avaialble
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated
National League
Boreham Wood v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Three Counties Radio
Dover Athletic v Altrincham - BBC Radio Kent
Hartlepool United v Torquay United (17:20 GMT) - BBC Radio Tees & BBC Radio Devon
King's Lynn Town v Woking - BBC Radio Norfolk
Wrexham v Sutton United - BBC Radio Wales
Yeovil Town v Chester - BBC Radio Somerset
National League North
AFC Telford United v Alfreton Town - BBC Radio Shropshire
Kidderminster Harriers v Blyth Spartans - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Southport v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Spennymoor Town v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester