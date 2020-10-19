Premier League reaction & build-up to Monday games

Now there are a few more of you with us, presumably thinking straighter after a strong morning coffee, we can get chatting. LOADS to discuss after the weekend. I'd imagine the words 'Pickford', 'Van Dijk' and 'VAR' will heavily feature in your musings, but the floor is open to whatever is on your mind. Usual spot... #bbcfootball on Twitter. Don't leave me hanging.

'Like Teddy, Kane has found a lovely balance'
Tottenham 3-3 West Ham
But, before all of that excitement, it was the Harry Kane show.
A beauty of an assist from Spurs' new quarterback was followed by two goals of differing quality, one an accurate finish from outside the box and the other a clinical header inside it.
That led former England midfielder Danny Murphy to compare Kane to Teddy Sheringham in his latest analysis piece...
Read all about it here.
'He has found his new Fellaini'
Tottenham 3-3 West Ham
Didn't sound like Mourinho was feeling too gracious afterwards. The Spurs boss also reckoned Moyes had found his "new Fellaini" in Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek.
Sure Mourinho meant for Soucek's aerial ability and destructive midfield play, rather than for the potential of a camera capturing a ball hitting him in the face and becoming an Internet meme.
'Maybe they deserved their luck'
Tottenham 3-3 West Ham
Let's start by rewinding to yesterday. North London.
Spurs were purring, West Ham were floundering... then there was the sort of ending which would have even left the Eastenders writers thinking was almost too dramatic.
"They were lucky but maybe they deserved that luck," said Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.
"We were unlucky but maybe we deserved that."
Read more what he has to say, as well as the thoughts of West Ham counterpart David Moyes, here.
Hello!
Never lets us down, does it?
The Premier League returned this weekend after the international break and showed us again why it is the sort of ratings winner which television executives (and sports marketers) dream of.
There were the usual scenes - cliff-hangers, plot twists, comedy, tragedy - and we're going to catch up with them all over the next few hours.
"Previously on the Premier League..."
