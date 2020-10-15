Nations League reaction - England lose to Denmark; Scotland win

Harry Maguire's miserable start to the season continued with a red card as England had two men sent off for the first time in their Nations League defeat by Denmark.
Manchester United's captain suffered a 31-minute nightmare, shown a yellow card for a reckless early challenge on Yussuf Poulsen and then dismissed by Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano after he brought down Kasper Dolberg trying to retrieve his own poor touch.
England's night got worse four minutes later when Christian Eriksen scored his 34th goal for Denmark on his 100th appearance after Kyle Walker was harshly adjudged to have fouled Thomas Delaney.
Chelsea defender Reece James was shown a red card after the final whistle for confronting referee Manzano.
In a low-key affair, England had their moments and it took a magnificent save from Kasper Schmeichel to claw away Mason Mount's close-range header as Denmark closed out the win.
It was a mixed night for the home nations in the Nations League as England and Northern Ireland lost, while there were wins for Scotland and Wales.
I'll be here through to this afternoon, bringing you all the reaction to Wednesday's games, along with the latest from Thursday's news conferences as the Premier League prepares to return from the international break.
Live Reporting
Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
SNSCopyright: SNS PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
- England 0-1 Denmark
- Norway 1-0 Northern Ireland
- Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic
- Bulgaria 0-1 Wales
Scotland go eight unbeaten for best run in 32 years
Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic
Scotland made it eight games unbeaten - their best run in 32 years - as they resisted intense second-half pressure for a hard-fought Nations League win over the Czech Republic at Hampden.
Ryan Fraser's sixth-minute finish gave the hosts a lead they clung on to.
Steve Clarke's men defended resolutely - and were grateful for an incredible Tomas Soucek miss - to go four points clear at the top of Group B.
Fraser twice threatened a second before the break, and substitute Oli McBurnie smacked the crossbar late on.
But Scotland rode their luck amid a Czech onslaught to secure a third consecutive clean sheet and match the eight-game undefeated streak of Andy Roxburgh's side of 1987-88.
Maguire sent off in England defeat
England 0-1 Denmark
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Harry Maguire's miserable start to the season continued with a red card as England had two men sent off for the first time in their Nations League defeat by Denmark.
Manchester United's captain suffered a 31-minute nightmare, shown a yellow card for a reckless early challenge on Yussuf Poulsen and then dismissed by Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano after he brought down Kasper Dolberg trying to retrieve his own poor touch.
England's night got worse four minutes later when Christian Eriksen scored his 34th goal for Denmark on his 100th appearance after Kyle Walker was harshly adjudged to have fouled Thomas Delaney.
Chelsea defender Reece James was shown a red card after the final whistle for confronting referee Manzano.
In a low-key affair, England had their moments and it took a magnificent save from Kasper Schmeichel to claw away Mason Mount's close-range header as Denmark closed out the win.
Thursday's results
Good morning
It was a mixed night for the home nations in the Nations League as England and Northern Ireland lost, while there were wins for Scotland and Wales.
I'll be here through to this afternoon, bringing you all the reaction to Wednesday's games, along with the latest from Thursday's news conferences as the Premier League prepares to return from the international break.