Nations League reaction - England lose to Denmark; Scotland win

Scotland made it eight games unbeaten - their best run in 32 years - as they resisted intense second-half pressure for a hard-fought Nations League win over the Czech Republic at Hampden.

Ryan Fraser's sixth-minute finish gave the hosts a lead they clung on to.

Steve Clarke's men defended resolutely - and were grateful for an incredible Tomas Soucek miss - to go four points clear at the top of Group B.

Fraser twice threatened a second before the break, and substitute Oli McBurnie smacked the crossbar late on.

But Scotland rode their luck amid a Czech onslaught to secure a third consecutive clean sheet and match the eight-game undefeated streak of Andy Roxburgh's side of 1987-88.