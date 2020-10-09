Live

Euro 2020 play-offs reaction as Scotland and Northern Ireland progress

preview
2,912
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Spot-On Lads'

    Scotland 0-0 Israel (AET, Scotland win 5-3 on pens)

    Daily Record

    The front page carries news of Scotland's penalty shootout success, and also concern over fans gathering to watch the upcoming Old Firm derby at home, if the pubs are shut due to Covid restrictions.

    Front page of the Daily Record on 9 October 2020
    Copyright: Daily Record
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Republic bow out in Slovakia

    Slovakia 0-0 Republic of Ireland (AET, Slovakia win 4-2 on pens)

    It could have been an all-Irish affair for the play-off final in Belfast on 12 November but the Republic of Ireland failed to make it through, losing 4-2 on penalties in Slovakia after a 0-0 draw.

    Conor Hourihane wasted the best Irish chance late in normal time with Alan Browne hitting the woodwork.

    Browne then saw his penalty saved by Slovak keeper Marek Rodak before Matt Doherty's miss sealed the home win.

    The Tottenham full-back's shot cannoned back off the woodwork after Hourihane and Robbie Brady had been successful with their spot-kicks.

    Republic of Ireland players look dejected as they lose on penalties to Slovakia
    Copyright: PA Media
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. NI also progress to play-off final

    Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-1 Northern Ireland (AET, Northern Ireland win 4-3 on pens)

    Mark Sterling

    BBC Sport NI

    And on the same night Northern Ireland will be hosting Slovakia in Belfast after they won away to Bosnia-Herzegovina, beating the hosts in hugely dramatic fashion after an enthralling match in Sarajevo finished 1-1 after extra time.

    Liam Boyce scored the winning penalty for Ian Baraclough's men after Bailey Peacock-Farrell saved from Haris Hajradinovic and Edin Visca missed.

    Niall McGinn equalised for NI after Rade Krunic had opened the scoring.

    Boyce had only come on as a substitute in the final minute of extra time, along with Conor Washington, who scored NI's fourth penalty after George Saville had blazed the third one over the crossbar.

    Northern Ireland players celebrate after beating Bosnia-Herzegovina on penalties
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Bring On Serbia'

    Scotland 0-0 Israel (AET, Scotland win 5-3 on pens)

    The Herald

    It's just Serbia that now stand between Scotland and Euro 2020.

    The two sides will meet in Belgrade on 12 November.

    Sport page of the Herald on 9 October 2020
    Copyright: The Herald
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Scotland one game from first tournament since 1998

    Blimey, has it really been 22 years since Scotland last played in a major tournament?!

    They gave holders Brazil a run for their money in the opening game of France '98, losing 2-1 at the Stade de France, before drawing 1-1 with Norway.

    A 3-0 loss to Morocco in their final group game condemned the Scots to an early exit though.

    Aldair playing against Kevin Gallagher at France '98
    Copyright: PA Media
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Scotland secure nerve-shredding win at Hampden

    Scotland 0-0 Israel (AET, Scotland win 5-3 on pens)

    Scott Mullen

    BBC Scotland

    Scotland are one game away from their first major finals since 1998 after a nerve-shredding win on penalties against Israel at Hampden.

    Kenny McLean scored the pivotal spot-kick in the depleted Scots' first ever shootout, with only a victory in Serbia on 12 November now separating Steve Clarke's men from Euro 2020.

    It was a turgid affair at an empty national stadium between two below-par teams, but five perfect penalties from the hosts have a nation daring to dream of reaching a long-awaited tournament.

    Scotland, without a clutch of players after call-offs due to Covid-19 protocols and injury, are now on a six-game unbeaten run.

    Serbia lie in wait in the play-off finals after they defeated Norway 2-1 in extra time in Oslo.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Agony and the ecstasy

    Scotland players celebrate after they beat Israel on penalties
    Copyright: PA Media

    There was joy and despair in the Euro 2020 play-offs on Thursday as Scotland and Northern Ireland won on penalties to move within one game of the delayed tournament.

    The Republic of Ireland's hopes ended with a shootout defeat though.

    England have already qualified for Euro 2020 but Gareth Southgate fielded a new-look side as they beat Wales 3-0 in a friendly at Wembley.

    Northern Ireland players look dejected as they lose to Slovakia on penalties
    Copyright: PA Media
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top