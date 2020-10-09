Euro 2020 play-offs reaction as Scotland and Northern Ireland progress

It could have been an all-Irish affair for the play-off final in Belfast on 12 November but the Republic of Ireland failed to make it through, losing 4-2 on penalties in Slovakia after a 0-0 draw.

Conor Hourihane wasted the best Irish chance late in normal time with Alan Browne hitting the woodwork.

Browne then saw his penalty saved by Slovak keeper Marek Rodak before Matt Doherty's miss sealed the home win.

The Tottenham full-back's shot cannoned back off the woodwork after Hourihane and Robbie Brady had been successful with their spot-kicks.