England news conference - Southgate speaks before Wales friendly

Southgate: "I don't think we can attribute what happens when they are responsibility of their clubs to England.

"At the beginning of the week we had a good meeting with the and spoke about the responsibility of being an England layer and how the spotlight is different.

"When the story broke, there was no mention of their clubs. Whether they have one cap or 50 caps, it takes a lot of energy and time away from the team. The players in camp are 100% focussed on the game,

"If you are going into major tournament and it happens, then they can derail you. That did not happen in Russia and it allowed us to focus on our football.

"I have also talked about the connection of the fans and we have 10 with us who were in Russia, they have done good work with their clubs, communities but some of the young ones have not done that and they need d to prove themselves. They need to remember it is an honour to play for England, we have all made errors, I had nights out as player but we are living in unique times with Covid but politicians, businessmen have erred within the field.

"Fighting the virus, we need to work to pull together. There is a lot of disharmony now when before we saw people clapping the NHS and doing shopping for their neighbours."