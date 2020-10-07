England news conference - Southgate speaks before Wales friendly

Southgate on goalkeeper Nick Pope, who could play tomorrow: "Any team, whether that's club or national, is only as strong as the squad. That is not just in terms of those who can come in but also the mentality around training, making sure everyone is on point, they provide competition. Nick has been a brilliant example of that.
"Fifty six odd days through the World Cup totally selfless in his approach, incredibly patient waiting for his opportunity and they are the sort of players you need in the squad."
'Tight call' on goalkeeping situation
Southgate: "We have got to be careful on using the three camps left about where should be with the team and in our thinking. We have not been together for 10 months so have had to start again.
"Jordan Pickford has made errors, Nick Pope made errors too at the weekend and Dean Henderson has only played League Cup games in changed line-ups. It is a close contest and all three we would not have any hesitation in putting in goal. We will make a change tomorrow and it is a good opportunity to put players in.
"We have had keepers retire because they have felt it is a difficult situation to handle and to give people the opportunity to show what they can do.
"It is a tight call, Jordan's performance with us have been excellent, I am not oblivious what has happened ti him at Everton and we have to try and help them be in their best possible form when they are with us."
'I'm very proud to represent my country'
More from Conor Coady: "We have top players at Wolves too where the intensity has been really high. Speaking about England now and being here the whole training and the tactical aspect has been incredible and I am learning every time I come.
"Every time I play for Wolves I try and help the team as much as I can and that is no different when I am called up for England.
"I am not someone who looks too far ahead, I look at what is happening now and at the minute I am a very proud man to represent my country."
'It was a small thing but they are really important'
Southgate on Dominc Calvert-Lewin removing his cap when greeting the England boss: " It really hit me when he did it. It was a small thing but I think those small things are really important. I wouldn't insist everyone does that but you take on board things like that.
"There is a lot of talk about our group at the moment but it doesn't reflect the characters and personalities we have. The group in general would find it difficult to be tarnished with being personalities and characters they are not.
"What we are certain on if anything happens in our camp we do have the chance to affect that. Further down the line we have to make sure we are selecting the right characters that we can rely on in key moments of matches."
Gary or Gareth?
Southgate: "I have to say, Jose Mourinho messaged me privately to apologise and he has called me Gary before in a media conference. I had no issue with that at all. He only needs to get one Gareth right and he will score all the goals for him."
Gareth Bale, of course.
'Everything I dreamed of and more'
Defender Conor Coady speaks now: "It was everything I dreamed of and more to get my call up and to get to the second game the feeling is exactly the same.
"It has been amazing this week. These are three big games for us. The games come thick and fast at international level with everything going on in the world.
"It is enjoyable, it is something we are all looking forward to."
'Playing for England an honour'
Southgate: "I don't think we can attribute what happens when they are responsibility of their clubs to England.
"At the beginning of the week we had a good meeting with the and spoke about the responsibility of being an England layer and how the spotlight is different.
"When the story broke, there was no mention of their clubs. Whether they have one cap or 50 caps, it takes a lot of energy and time away from the team. The players in camp are 100% focussed on the game,
"If you are going into major tournament and it happens, then they can derail you. That did not happen in Russia and it allowed us to focus on our football.
"I have also talked about the connection of the fans and we have 10 with us who were in Russia, they have done good work with their clubs, communities but some of the young ones have not done that and they need d to prove themselves. They need to remember it is an honour to play for England, we have all made errors, I had nights out as player but we are living in unique times with Covid but politicians, businessmen have erred within the field.
"Fighting the virus, we need to work to pull together. There is a lot of disharmony now when before we saw people clapping the NHS and doing shopping for their neighbours."
More from Southgate on the trio: "I think the players have already accepted they were in the wrong.
"They had broken those lockdown guidelines that were there. I have to be
careful being on my moral high-horse when we aren't in camp with the team.
"We do have an issue with the Covid guidelines and making sure any players
that comes in is as lower risk as possible. We are having to monitor the
players, they are being tested today and tomorrow, we have to check for further
symptoms. They obviously miss the game against Wales."
Gareth Southgate confirms Ben Chilwell, Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho will miss the Wales game.
Southgate said: "They miss the game with Wales, if they are not able to be with us by Friday morning, they will miss the game with Belgium.
"We just have to make sure to protect the whole group that is key. The timelines on the incubation period are really complex and we have to manage that as best we can."
'A good coaching challenge'
England boss Gareth Southgate: "It is a different sort of challenge at the moment. We are trying to manage the loads of the group. This is an incredible tense period for everyone and we are very conscious of that.
"We want to manage opportunities and manage the load in training. It does take a lot of plotting but it is a good coaching challenge."
Gareth Southgate is in the building. Well, in the virtual conference room on zoom. Let's see what he has to say.
Nations League is priority - Giggs
Ryan Giggs decided to kindly not disrupt journalists' tea time by holding his news conference earlier today.
The Wales boss says his priority are the Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria, but admits Thursday's friendly against England at Wembley is a "wonderful occasion".
Watch the video above for more.
Hello!
England meet Wales again for the first time since their Euro 2016 encounter tomorrow.
The Three Lions may have won that game but it was Wales who ultimately had the last laugh, going on to reach the semi-finals while England crashed out to Iceland in the last 16.
This time there may be nothing competitive at stake with tomorrow's game being a friendly but it nevertheless is unlikely to be a dull affair between two old rivals.
England boss Gareth Southgate is up shortly to preview the encounter.
