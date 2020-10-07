England v Wales - Ryan Giggs news conference: Ramsey, Davies & Covid tests - as it happened

  1. Wales done, England later

    That's all for now, folks. Ben Davies and Ryan Giggs have left the building, virtually.

    So, now you've heard from the Wales camp, you will get the chance to hear how England's preparations are going later.

    Tune back into BBC Sport's website from 18:30 BST to hear England boss Gareth Southgate adressing the media.

    Ryan Giggs
  2. How well do you know England v Wales

    Thursday will be the 103rd encounter between England and Wales with England having won 67 and Wales 14.

    But how much do you know about how England and Wales players past and present compare?

    Take our quiz and find out

    England V Wales
  3. Davies demands Wales belief

    Wales may be without some of their key men, but Ben Davies reckons they should back themselves as they prepare to take on England.

    He believes Wales "were a bit shy" when they faced their neighbours at Euro 2016.

    "We didn't show our best selves," he added.

    "It (that game) taught us we are not a million miles away.

    "If we were a bit braver we could have caused them a few more issues. We have to back ourselves, believe in our ability and show what we are about."

  4. 'Brooks has so much quality'

    With Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey missing, Wales will be looking to the likes of David Brooks for creativity at Wembley tomorrow night.

    The Bournemouth playmaker has been ravaged by injury in recent seasons but Ben Davies is looking forward to seeing him in action against England.

    "He's got so much quality," said Davies.

    "Whoever comes into the team is there for a reason.

    "They've shown they've got what it takes to be a top player."

  5. Back 'home' at Wembley for Davies

    Ben Davies will know his way around Wembely better than most Wales players, as the iconic stadium was the temporary home for his club side Spurs when the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was being built.

    "We played there for a year and a half and it was our home stadium for a while, so it will be nice to play there again," Davies said.

  6. 'Captaincy would be huge'

    Ryan Giggs confirmed Ben Davies is in the running to be Wales captain tomorrow but the Tottenham defender is playing it cool for now.

    "It would be huge, an amazing honour," he said.

    "The manager has not made his decision yet so we will wait and see."

  7. 'Euro 2016 defeat still hurts'

    It is more than four years ago now - and Chris Coleman's team did rather well in the end - but Ben Davies admits Wales' late defeat to England at Euro 2016 still stings.

    "That was a blow for us," he said.

    "Everything that happened afterwards meant we forgot about the England game, but for us who were there, that game hurts a lot.

    "It will be great to be able to play them again."

  8. Giggs done, in comes Davies

    Speaking of Ben Davies... now the questions for Ryan Giggs have finished, the Wales and Tottenham defender is next up to speak to the media.

    Ben Davies
  9. Wales get Covid-19 all-clear

    But before he left, Ryan Giggs revealed his players were tested for Covid-19 on Monday and the results have come back clear.

    "It's something the players have to go through. Everything's fine," he said.

    Wales' players will be tested again on Thursday ahead of the England game.

  10. That's a wrap for Giggs

    That's Ryan Giggs done for today.

    This is how a news conference via video link looks these days...

    Ryan Giggs Zoom
  11. Ben Davies an option as skipper

    Ryan Giggs says Tottenham left-back Ben Davies may lead his team out at Wembley in the absence of Gareth Bale and Ashley Williams.

    "Ben is definitely one of the options who is in with a shout," Giggs said.

  12. 'We miss the fans'

    Wales' friendly against England will be the latest match to be played without fans as football continues to count the cost of the coronavirus pandemic.

    "We're missing the fans," says Giggs.

    "We run a tight budget with Wales so we're able to cope with it [the financial hit].

    "You want the fans there for the atmosphere as well as the financial side of things."

    Ryan Giggs
  13. 'Nations League the priority'

    After Thursday's friendly against England, Wales have two Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday and then in Bulgaria the follwowing Wednesday.

    "We've got three games in a short space of time, so there's a bit of juggling," says Giggs.

    "It's always a big game when we play England but also we've got one eye on Sunday.

    "It always captures the imagination, England v Wales, but my priority is the Nations League."

    Ryan Giggs
  14. 'We want to win'

    Ryan Giggs says Wales are targeting victory at Wembley as they look to maintain their good form.

    "We want to win," he said. "We have got great momentum going into the game and we want to keep that up.

    "Also we realise it's a tough game. England have some quality players - they could pick two or three teams."

  15. Ramsey heading over soon

    Ryan Giggs says Aaron Ramsey should join up with Wales ahead of their Nations League games against Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria.

    "Aaron followed the protocol. We have gone along with that," Giggs said.

    "But we expect him to be available for Sunday and Wednesday. We are just finalising when he can come over. It's probably going to be the Thursday."

  16. Mepham back 'from dark place'

    Wales defender Chris Mepham spoke to the media yesterday and had a lot to say.

    Mepham says he is back for Wales after 'dark place' of injury.

    Chris Mepham
  17. Who would you pick?

    Kalvin Phillips, Neco Williams, Jack Grealish and Daniel James
    After a frantic start to the new domestic football season, attention this week turns to the international stage.

    Wales play England in a friendly on Thursday at 20:00 BST, but who should start for both sides?

    Make your selections here.

  18. Williams must deal with online abuse

    Neco Williams must learn to deal with online abuse if he remains on social media, says Wales boss Ryan Giggs speaking ahead of today's media conference.

    The 19-year-old defender was subjected to social media abuse after a Carabao Cup game.

    Neco Williams
  19. Bale's Spurs move to help Wales

    Gareth Bale is another key man unavailable for Ryan Giggs this week, but Giggs is certain Bale's Spurs return is good news for the national team, as he explains here.

    Gareth Bale
  20. Wales without Ramsey

    Wales will be without Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey for the game with England but are hopeful he will be back for their Nations League games.

    You can read all about Ramsey's situation here.

    Aaron Ramsey
