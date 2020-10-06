Transfer deadline day reaction

England midfielder Loftus-Cheek and Denmark centre-back Andersen, both 24, have joined the Premier League strugglers on season-long loan deals.
Defender Adarabioyo, 23, has joined on a three-year deal from Manchester City.
Cavani - a star in decline or the missing piece for Man Utd?
When Edinson Cavani's Paris St-Germain contract was not extended in June, it brought to an end a seven-year romance with the French capital.
While many would have seen it coming, after a season dominated by injury and bench-warming, few would have expected the Uruguayan to make his next significant appearance in a pair of ballet shoes.
"Soccer and dance are more similar than the world imagines," he said in September as he helped promote ballet as a pursuit for children in his home country.
Now a deadline-day Manchester United signing, Cavani looked as athletic and poised as you would expect of a striker who has scored more than 300 goals for club and country when he took to the ballet mat.
But the fact remains he has dabbled in dance more than he has competitive football in the past seven months.
'El Matador' last played for PSG in March - but are United signing a player in the twilight of his career or picking up a useful bargain?
Fulham make triple signing
Fulham were also busy late into the night, completing the loan signings of Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Lyon's Joachim Andersen, plus a permanent deal for Tosin Adarabioyo.
Man Utd bring in four
Manchester United were the busiest Premier League club on deadline day, bringing in four players including Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.
The Red Devils signed Brazil left-back Alex Telles from Porto for a fee of 15m euros (£13.6m) plus 2m euros (£1.8m) in add-ons.
United also spent £9m on winger Facundo Pellistri, 18, who joins from Uruguayan side Penarol and has a five-year deal, while Atalanta winger Amad Diallo will join the club in January.
The club say he will move to Old Trafford "subject to medical, personal terms and work permit".
United have agreed to pay 21m euros (£19m) for 18-year-old Diallo with another 20m euros (£18.2m) in add-ons.
'Partey signing is a massive statement'
Former Premier League defender Micah Richards believes the signing of Thomas Partey sends out a message to the rest of the Premier League.
"Thomas Partey - what a signing. I cannot believe there are not more clubs lining up for him," he said.
"He is so good. A lot of people just think about him defensively, but he has actually got quite a bit going forward.
"He has scored goals for the national team and a few for Atletico Madrid as well. It is a massive deal for them and a massive statement."
Arsenal sign Partey
The biggest deal of the day was also one of the latest, with Arsenal confirming the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid at around 11:30pm BST last night.
The 27-year-old Ghana midfielder has signed a long-term deal after the Gunners paid his 50m euros (£45.3m) release clause.
Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 24, has moved in the opposite direction and joined the Spanish side on loan.
