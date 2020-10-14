Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 BST

    National League

    Barnet v Hartlepool United - BBC Tees

    Dagenham & Redbridge v Yeovil Town - BBC Somerset

    Eastleigh v Aldershot Town - BBC Surrey

    Notts County v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Torquay United v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Devon & BBC Radio Kent

    Wealdstone v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales

    Weymouth v King's Lynn Town - BBC Radio Norfolk

    Woking v FC Halifax Town - BBC Surrey

    National League North

    AFC Telford United v Gateshead - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Guiseley v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Kidderminster Harriers v Alfreton Town - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    York City v Brackley Town - BBC Radio York

    National League South

    Dartford v Bath City - BBC Radio Kent

    Maidstone United v Hemel Hempstead - BBC Radio Kent

