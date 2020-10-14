Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST
National League
Barnet v Hartlepool United - BBC Tees
Dagenham & Redbridge v Yeovil Town - BBC Somerset
Eastleigh v Aldershot Town - BBC Surrey
Notts County v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio Nottingham
Torquay United v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Devon & BBC Radio Kent
Wealdstone v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales
Weymouth v King's Lynn Town - BBC Radio Norfolk
Woking v FC Halifax Town - BBC Surrey
National League North
AFC Telford United v Gateshead - BBC Radio Shropshire
Guiseley v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Kidderminster Harriers v Alfreton Town - BBC Hereford & Worcester
York City v Brackley Town - BBC Radio York
National League South
Dartford v Bath City - BBC Radio Kent
Maidstone United v Hemel Hempstead - BBC Radio Kent